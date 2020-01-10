The Seatmates: They shared row two on the upper deck of OC Transpo bus 8155; they would share answers about the crash later

Loading...

Karin Hohban had her seat choice.

After sprinting to the double-decker bus in the Rideau Center, Hohban usually found the top floor empty in the afternoon of January 11, 2019.

Hohban, a dental assistant, was in her preferred location: second row, window seat, passenger side. She could still see through the panoramic window in the front, but the sun was not in her eyes.

A few minutes later, major Canadian Thomas Cain, a signal officer, stepped up the stairs and scanned the second deck of OC Transpo bus 8155. He chose the empty aisle next to Hohban because her blonde hair reminded him of his five-year-old daughter.

They didn’t speak. Hohban saw the city roll past.

As the bus headed west, Hohban e-mailed her boyfriend – they would meet for dinner – while Cain, asleep by the shaking and rumbling of his commute, fell asleep.

He would open his eyes for an awake nightmare. Hohban saw it emerge outside her window.

• • •

Everything happened in seconds. As the bus approached Westboro Station, it bumped and crashed. Hats and mittens flew into the air; people screamed in alarm. The whimsical rock wall along the Transitway filled the side window of Hohban.

“All I saw were rocks,” Hohban remembers. “I thought they would hit me in the face.”

In a fraction of a second she sank to the aisle and knocked Cain out of his chair like a bowling.

Police told Hohban that her desperate jump was recorded on video tape: that she was the first on a bus that was paralyzed with fear and disbelief when she made a career at Westboro Station.

Those on the right side of the second deck were directly in the path of the murderous steel canopy of the station. Precious few had time to respond before it exploded on the bus.

The man right in front of Hohban, civil servant Bruce Thomlinson, died in the crash, as did Judy Booth and Anja Van Beek, who were sitting in the lines directly behind her.

Cain woke up just in time to see the red painted bus shout shout at him. He thought he had fallen out of his chair. He thought he was going to die.

“The only realization I had was to go left and then have an impact,” says the 36-year-old father of two. “I said goodbye and when the crash ended, I couldn’t believe I was alive.”

Cain was flung to the stairwell. His hand and lower leg were broken, but he could stand. Desperate to find his companion, he tried to fix the rubble wall beside him. Nothing admitted.

An OC Transpo driver came up the stairs and told Cain to make way for rescue workers. The driver helped him to Westboro Station where Cain asked everyone he met – passengers, police officers, ambulance attendants – about the blonde woman in row 2.

No one could tell him what had happened to his chairmate.

• • •

Hohban was in a difficult situation. The invading transit shelter had collapsed 12 rows of seats and swept them and their passengers to the rear of the bus. A leaping Hohban was pinned aside halfway through the flight like a dried butterfly.

When the biplane finally stopped, Hohban was two rows behind the stairwell. She lay face down and her legs were stuck. People were screaming about the inflated bus.

“It caused panic for me,” Hohban remembers. “I thought,” We all have to get off this bus now. I have to commit myself. “She called for help.

Jessica Service, a Public Safety Canada manager, held out his hand and lifted Hohban out of the wreck.

Hohban stood up straight, but her left foot was still stuck. She was also in shock: her right leg was bleeding from a broken bone that stuck through her skin and pants. Service borrowed Hohban’s scarf and wrapped it tightly above the wound. Hohban grabbed her pain.

“It’ll be okay,” said Service.

Hohban would later hear that she had cut her femoral artery – the main blood vessel of her lower body. According to her, the improvised tourniquet saved her life.

Service repeatedly tried to pull the trapped foot of Hohban out of the wreck. Determined to escape the grasp of the bus, Hohban held the top of her winter boot to shave her lower limb and begged Service to try again. She was free on the third attempt.

Hohban prayed when she was lowered from the bus: “Please God, don’t let me lose my leg, and please God, don’t let me die.”

• • •

Eight months after the crash, Cain was still looking for his companion.

So when a police officer called to give him an update on the crash investigation, he again asked to make contact with the woman from row 2. Previous attempts to contact her had not been successful because Hohban insisted that she not that woman was: She was certain that she had been in row 4.

In August, however, researchers showed her a picture of the bus’s video recording system, which clearly placed her in the second-row window seat on the passenger side. “I was pretty shocked when I found out,” she says.

The chairmates met in Kanata Center, where they finally figure out the truth of that terrible day.

“It felt really good to meet him and to know that he was OK,” says Hohban.

For Cain, a man chased by the guilt of the survivors and the gnawing mystery of his own stupid luck, there was catharsis. “I got the answers I needed,” he says. Cain heard that Hohban had pushed him out of the way – “This is how I avoided everything” – and that, although seriously injured, she could walk again.

The chairmates now meet regularly as part of a support group that has formed among accident survivors, including Jessica Service.

“We all cry at different times,” says Hohban, who still uses a walker. “We are all still very emotional. We are all not over, a year later.”