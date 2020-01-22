The search is carried out to find the missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

This morning, a search is being made to find the missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

The 16-year-old was reported missing in Lupset at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19.

The officers released a CCTV picture of him taken at 2:42 p.m. that day near Domino’s Pizza in the Chantry Bridge area.

That was the last confirmed sighting of Mateusz.

Today, at 11 a.m., concerned members of the community meet at the pizzeria on Calder Vale Road to look for Mateusz and invite anyone who wants to join the search to meet them there.

They ask that no under 18s participate.

A Facebook page called Help ‘Find Mateusz Lugowski’ says: ‘The search is about finding Mateusz, his safety and well-being. “

Mateusz is described as 5ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

Most recently, he wore a blue and black hooded jacket, gray training pants with thick blue stripes and blue sneakers with white stripes.

He may have a blue backpack with him.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: “We are increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s well-being; we urgently need to bring him and his family together.

“Officers conduct a number of investigations.

“I want to ask everyone who saw Mateusz to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the 101 Police or use the live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus and cite Protocol 1246 of January 19th.