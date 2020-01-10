The search for Wakefield's Unsung Heroes of 2020 has started

Loading...

The search for the 2020 Unsung Heroes that make Wakefield District a warm and friendly place to live has begun.

Who is special in your community who goes that extra mile? The person who volunteers to make people’s lives a little bit better, or just puts a smile on people’s faces by bringing the community together?

The Community Foundation for Wakefield District is looking for people who have made a difference, who have carried out activities, or who have helped in one way or another to realize people’s potential – if they just need a little extra support.

Sir Rodney Walker, president of the Wakefield District Foundation, said: “We need your help to find this year’s Unsung Heroes. This is your opportunity to say thank you for everything you do.

“Everyone knows someone who deserves recognition, and I encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating him as a 2020 Unsung Hero.”

This year, the organization is looking for a wide range of nominations for people from across the Wakefield District who are committed to community activities, sports, health, disability, youth, care or friendship, and any other type of community service.

The ceremony will take place on Friday May 15th at the Cedar Court Hotel and will be moderated by Look North’s Harry Gration.

Harry will greet Unsung Heroes’ award-winning nominees on stage to share their emotional stories and receive their awards in person.

The main winner of People’s Choice is chosen by Wakefield Express readers. Is it you? Is it a friend or a neighbor?

Each award is a celebration and recognizes the contribution of people who are rarely or never in the spotlight and who give their time.

Harry said, “It is always a privilege to be part of an evening where real Yorkshire people celebrate others’ work.”

The evening includes a performance of Dan Smith’s Nearly Bublé with favorite songs by Michael Bublé.

n To nominate your 2020 Unsung Hero, please fill out the form and return before Friday, February 28, 2020, or visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk to nominate online. There you will find all the details about the awards and a nomination form.