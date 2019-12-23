The search for the missing woman last seen on Friday morning in North Chelmsford continues

Loading...

Police are working in the area of ​​a condominium complex in North Chelmsford while continuing the search for a missing woman. Susan Willand, 54, was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m. on Kennedy Drive in North Chelmsford, authorities said. Police chief James Spinney issued a statement Sunday afternoon asking the public to report any information about his whereabouts. Beginning Monday morning, authorities said local police and members of other agencies will search the Williamsburg Condominium neighborhood area on Wellman Avenue. The officials did not immediately provide details about the other agencies involved or why the search focuses on that area. Willand is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with approximately 125 pounds and has blond hair. Police said he could be wearing a dark blue or black hooded winter coat. It may seem confused or disoriented, authorities said. Anyone with information about Willand should call the police at 978-256-2521.

