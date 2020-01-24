The search for the missing mother from Detroit continues. Four children fear being in danger

DETROIT – A police force is now involved in the search for a missing mother and four children.

Kornecia Waiters recently saw her picking up her kids from school around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. She picked up her children from the Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy with her sons’ stepfather, who is also the birth father of her daughters.

The police believe that there could have been an abusive relationship and took the stepfather into custody on Wednesday for child abuse.

Most recently, everyone was seen leaving the children’s school in a silver Ford Crown Victoria with distinctive red rims. The waiters have recently seen how they picked up their 9- and 11-year-old sons from their school on 6800’s Nevada Avenue in Detroit on Tuesday.

Again she was with the stepfather of her sons, who is also the biological father of her two daughters. Her daughters are 2 years old and 4 years old.

The Crown Victoria has a Michigan license plate number of DSL 0219.

If anyone has information, call the Child Abuse Section at 313-596-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Kornecia Waiters sons, 9, 11. (WDIV) Kornecia Waiters, 29, and daughters, 2, 4. (Detroit Police)

