The search for a missing Tasmanian gold mine worker begins on the second day

A thermal imaging drone and robot cameras take 3D pictures of a Tasmanian mine to locate one of their night shift workers who disappeared during a night shift on Wednesday.

Brendan Rouse, managing director of PYBAR Mining Services, told reporters on Thursday afternoon that the workers at the Henty Gold Mine on the west coast triggered the alarm at around 4 a.m. on Thursday when the man, in his late 40s, was unable to make contact.

Police said the operation was not yet complete after Thursday’s search parties returned to the surface and continued to treat the operation as a rescue mission.

Part of the collapsed dirt was discovered where the man was working.

The ABC reported that a team of about 20 people re-entered the mine on Friday morning, with the first crew entering the mine around 6 a.m.

AWU National Secretary Daniel Walton informed the ABC crews that they are now using a new drone that would create a 3D model of the site.

He said Friday’s search would “provide comfort, particularly for the family, to worker safety.”

“We hope we can get a clear indication of the safety and footprint of the accident within the next few hours after this analysis is complete,” he said.

Search teams have gathered to review the drone’s footage and evaluate their next operational steps.

Fears about men’s safety have grown exponentially since workers’ colleagues raised the alarm when they couldn’t contact or find him.

The man worked in a loader on the lower floor of the mine in an area that was a 20-minute descent and filled a truck on the night shift, Rouse said.

The man is believed to be from Queenstown and have been working in the mine for about two years.

“Emergency services were involved, Worksafe Tasmania and the mining inspector are also involved,” Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein told reporters on Thursday.

“At the moment, I can’t say much more than our thoughts and prayers are evident to the missing worker, his family, and the other workers.”

-with AAP