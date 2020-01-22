The screen of the Galaxy S20 apparently goes to 60Hz mode as standard

One of the most important new features of the Galaxy S20 series from Samsung is the new 120Hz screen, but apparently Samsung will not force customers to do so. The screen of the Galaxy S20 is apparently set to the 60Hz mode by default.

According to Max Weinbach, the Galaxy S20 comes standard with its display in 60Hz mode. In general, devices with a high refresh rate are displayed in the highest available mode. The Pixel 4, for example, comes with 90Hz enabled, assigned when launched with that mode limited. OnePlus also leaves the 90Hz mode switched on as standard.

Why does Samsung set its devices to 60Hz as standard? My guess is to optimize the battery life for average buyers. Most people won’t care much about the faster refresh rate that probably drains the, although large, batteries of the S20 series pretty quickly.

Of course we already know that there are settings to adjust the refresh rate.

S20s from the box are set to 60Hz and not to 120Hz

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

In addition to the refresh rate lock-up, Max has also posted about the design of the S20 Ultra. The clear flagship at no cost to Samsung’s 2020 set-up, the S20 Ultra has a number of serious specifications for its astronomical price. A new specification that we learn from Max is that the Ultra will have a stainless steel frame.

For a while it was thought that the Galaxy Note 10+ used this material, but Samsung later clarified that that was not the case. To date, it is known that only Apple’s iPhone X / XS / 11 Pro uses this material because of the high costs.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless steel.

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

