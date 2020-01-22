But because that packaging is not homogeneous, the actual taste will vary. Coffee professionals usually say that under-extraction (not enough coffee surface? Grind too coarse? Too lightly packed? Not enough water?) Sour flavors and over-extraction (the opposite of those other things?) Yields bitter results. According to the Specialty Coffee Association – which has not answered my request for comment – people like extractions between 17 and 23 percent, and a combination of sour and sour flavors, neither too much nor too little of both.

Anyway, whew, sorry, got a little obsessive there. It happens. The point is, says Hendon, if you can find a mill setting that brings you up to 23 percent extraction yield, then you can safely mess with the other variables. That is the key. Go to that number and taste it. “You have to do some tricks to navigate the espresso landscape,” he says. “If I just use less coffee, my extraction will yield the same amount of coffee.” (Because that is the same as more solvents, water, compared to coffee.) The same happens if you use less coffee but coarser grind – you get more dissolved solids, but also more over-extracted, bitter taste.

“The other option is to go to the maximum extraction yield and use a little less water,” says Hendon. The duration of the recording becomes shorter and the size of the espresso decreases a little, but it also does not lead to excessive deduction of negative tastes. It’s all about the changing proportions of water, the solvent and coffee, the thing from which that water extracts flavorings.

So Hendon suggests starting with a very coarse grind of about the usual amount of coffee that a barista could handle, 20 grams. Because looser, coarser times yield faster running times, that produces ten seconds and a cup of coffee that is sour and thin. Then, he says, it’s time to repeat. Grind progressively finer and finer until you reach a maximum extraction – then it starts to taste thinner again. “If too much is extracted at this point, you should use less water,” says Hendon. “If it is extracted moderately at the moment, you use less coffee.” Find your happy place and you can reach it over and over again without being overwhelmed by trying to reach a specific duration. A perfect cup every time (assuming I have to point out that you use the same coffee beans and roasted meat).

Photo: five coffee senses

This has consequences that go beyond the consistency in the espresso intake. Because a possible result is the amount of coffee in an acceptable espresso, the Hendon method can cause specialty cafés to use up to 25 percent less coffee. And in a cafe where the owners actually tried this method, the recording times dropped to 14 seconds as opposed to the often mandated by management 25. Time is money. Coffee too; Based on a consumption of 124 million espresso-based beverages per day in the US, Hendon calculates industry savings of no less than $ 1.1 billion in coffee budgets alone.

