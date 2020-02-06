The school district of Wyoming discusses the plan to arm educators

Shutterstock

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – Officials in a school district in Wyoming held the first of three public meetings on a proposal to arm educators on six national campuses.

The regulations would make it possible for educators to hide small arms at primary schools Recluse, Little Powder, 4J, Rozet, Rawhide and Conestoga, the Gillette News Record reported Wednesday.

The Campbell County School District held the meeting Tuesday and included a 30-minute public response session.

“This is meant for the worst moment that could ever happen in a school district,” said Larry Reznicek, Human Resources manager of the district, in response to a question about how the district would prepare teachers. “It’s not about shooting a firearm. It’s about preparing yourself mentally and not going backwards from danger, going to danger and reducing it quickly.”

Educators would receive de-escalation and verbal control techniques and should perform psychological evaluations, the same as law enforcement, designed to detect participants’ tendencies, officials said.

The district is expected to pay for ammunition, lock boxes, evaluations, drug and alcohol tests and 56 hours of training, officials said. It would not pay for firearms and holsters.

Estimated costs have not yet been provided. Based on police information, evaluations would cost around $ 500 each, drug and alcohol tests would cost up to $ 100 and background checks would cost up to $ 75, Reznicek said.

People were encouraged to comment on the next two meetings or submit comments online or by email.

