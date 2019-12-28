The school bus loses control, slides sideways down the icy road

Loading...

LOOK: The school bus loses control, slides from side to side along the icy road

Updated: 6:34 PM EST December 28, 2019

A bus connected to a small white trailer lost traction and began to slide sideways through an intersection on a highway on Saturday in Minnesota. The video, taken by Neil D. Marriot, shows the bus slowly sliding parallel to Eden Prairie Road, taking both lanes. With a trailer behind him. The roads, which were frozen according to KMSP, were a probable cause of the bus losing traction. Since then, the clip has been shared thousands of times. Fortunately, the bus does not seem to hit anything during the video, but Marriot admits that it prevented him from getting to work. Watch the video above!

Watch the video above!

