The school board of Thames Valley District is considering a 10% increase in portables for thriving areas

Students go to portable classrooms at the end of a niche. (File photo)

Thames Valley District school board officials want to increase the number of portables in the class by about 10 percent next year, at a cost of $ 3 million, because “fast-growing” areas are causing many schools to burst.

While the school board also addresses the opposite problem – schools with so many empty spaces that entire classrooms can be closed – enrollment is growing rapidly in schools such as Eagle Heights and Stoney Creek elementary and Oakridge high school.

Last year, board officials say, 43 primary schools (about one in three) and eight high schools (about one in four) had a capacity of more than 100 percent on the Thames Valley board.

There are now 240 portables across the board. Tuesday evening, curators will be debating whether they will spend $ 3 million to buy 25 more for the next school year.

“Registration, personnel projections, together with available space at school locations, determine the need for portables,” noted school management staff in a report that goes to administrators.

“Currently (the board) has insufficient portables to meet the demand for the school year 2020/2021.”

THE OTHER END OF THE SPECTRUM

Faced with approximately 5,000 empty apprenticeships – the equivalent of 16 empty elementary schools in Ontario – board members of Thames Valley District can close dozens of classrooms in its shrinking schools.

However, the savings are said to be negligible, officials say.

Of the 174 classrooms that could be closed, 119 are in 46 primary schools at the local school, while 55 are in a dozen secondary schools.

Rooms for programming, such as science and computer rooms, technology rooms or art rooms, would not be close to the ax.

An empty classroom would stay in every school to make growth possible, the school board states that the managers will receive Tuesday.

“It was part of our budget process to explore the possibility of closing individual classes in our schools to save money,” said Jeff Pratt, an associate director of the school board.

Pratt says that actually closing the classroom can save a lot of money by causing fewer custodial staff – but the school board’s employment agreement prohibits custody cuts, making that possibility a “point of criticism.”

Thus, according to the personnel report, formwork classrooms would save the board only about $ 18,000 in annual energy costs.

“On the basis of this assessment, we certainly did not achieve much in terms of energy saving,” said Pratt. “The most important reason for this is that our board has invested quite a lot in recent years in the renovation of our buildings with many energy savings.

“We have already done so much that the savings would be so minimal when closing these classes.”

