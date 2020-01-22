The scholarship finances school officials from Craven Co. Schools

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Craven County Schools are expanding their law enforcement presence.

The school system receives a scholarship for additional school officials.

Craven County Schools applied and received the Safe Schools Grant from the Department of Public Construction.

The funds mean that three schools in Craven County each receive a school resource officer.

13 SROs currently work in the school system.

The grant increases this number to 16.

Brinson Memorial Elementary, Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary and Arthur W Edwards in Havelock each receive an officer.

Brinson Memorial Elementary Chris Germain said the SRO would look after more than 500 students.

The future officer will add another level of security in addition to the school’s current security measures.

“We do monthly fire exercises, we do lockdown exercises, we do tornado exercises,” said Germain. To make the transition easier, you have to

These locations were selected based on factors such as the campus itself, the response times of the officials nearby and the size of the school.

District Security Director Nick Lucas said the goal is to have an SRO at every school.

While they’re not there yet, Lucas said it’s huge to add three more officers.

Two more SROs were added a year ago with the same grant.

It is not yet known when the three school advisors will take up their new posts.