The scar was 68 miles long from the violent tornado seen from space

By
Sara McClain
-
0
30
The tornadoes hit the South hard on Easter Sunday, as predicted by the National Weather Service. Three days later, a satellite obtained the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) an image of a long scar left by one of the powerful twisters of the day.

The image shows a 68-mile-long scar in Mississippi, which is land flattened by an EF-4 tornado, the second-worst type of tornado.

Easter scarf.

This radar loop shows the development of two long-track tornadoes that impacted South Mississippi on Sunday.
Based on the preliminary results of the investigation, @NWSJacksonMS determined that the first tornado had an EF-4 rating and the second one was an EF-3. pic.twitter.com/Nydy7rNsce

– msema (@MSEMA) April 15, 2020

Tornado scar from the EF-4 tornado that occurred Sunday in Mississippi.

These scars can only be seen from space after the largest, strongest tornado. pic.twitter.com/AbPoBmoltV

– Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) April 15, 2020

Tornadoes are the most violent type of storm. In Mississippi alone, the Easter twisters killed at least 14 people.

Meanwhile in Georgia, an Easter tornado moved a house in the middle of a road.

Spring is high time for twisters in the Gulf Coast state. Tornadoes often form from a dangerous type of storm with a rotation of updates, called supercell. Meteorologists can predict the turbulent atmospheric conditions that produce supercells, and thus the potential for violent tornadoes.

