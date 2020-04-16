The scar was 68 miles long from the violent tornado seen from space

The tornadoes hit the South hard on Easter Sunday, as predicted by the National Weather Service. Three days later, a satellite obtained the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) an image of a long scar left by one of the powerful twisters of the day.

The image shows a 68-mile-long scar in Mississippi, which is land flattened by an EF-4 tornado, the second-worst type of tornado.

This radar loop shows the development of two long-track tornadoes that impacted South Mississippi on Sunday.

Tornado scar from the EF-4 tornado that occurred Sunday in Mississippi.

Tornadoes are the most violent type of storm. In Mississippi alone, the Easter twisters killed at least 14 people.

Meanwhile in Georgia, an Easter tornado moved a house in the middle of a road.

Spring is high time for twisters in the Gulf Coast state. Tornadoes often form from a dangerous type of storm with a rotation of updates, called supercell. Meteorologists can predict the turbulent atmospheric conditions that produce supercells, and thus the potential for violent tornadoes.

