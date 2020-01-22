The scandalous photo of Cardi B in the church that shows all this!

Cardi B has been a fan of attention since she started as a rapper, composer and actress, her name has been in the news repeatedly. Her absolutely striking style and sometimes disproportionate is what makes millions of fans happy.

The last outrageous photo has covered the thin red line and will certainly offend many, but in the end she does what she wants.

The scene in the photo was a church and Cardi wore a long coat, only underwear with a mesh that is not well understood. To give an extra touch of eccentricity, the singer covered her face with a mask, only by the look she could recognize.

Next to her is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as compensate, who is her partner. They have a relationship that usually gives a lot to talk about in social networks.

For the message of the publication that reaches nearly 2 million likes, Belcalis Almánzar said, what the real name of the star is: «Congratulations darling for your fashionable clothes pumps that work with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! After filming in two programs, recording and working on many other things, the p **** feels better if it comes from a very hard-working man ».

Always give a sentence to remember, because it leaves everyone in the place of surprise. In addition to music, she wants to influence another industry.

Cardi B takes politics into account

There has been much criticism Cardi B to president Donald Trump, she even believes she could have better proposals from a political position. She threw the idea in the air, but she seemed to be convinced that if she returns to college and concentrates, she can be part of the congress. Would you vote for a candidate like Cardi B? We have to think twice, but her government would have a lot of debauchery.