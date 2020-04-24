The SBS rating for the Avengers’ Gemstone One confirms in-game purchase

Crystal Dynamics and Marvel’s Avengers’ Square Game will have in-game purchases according to the Edible Rating for the game.

The game scores T for teenagers from the SCB for mild language and violence.

Here is a summary of their rating:

This is an adventure game where players take on the role of Avengers fighting a bad corporation. From the third person’s perspective, players engage in various combat missions using each character’s weapons / abilities. Characters use ranged (e.g. punches, kicks, punches), shotguns and machine-gun laser guns (e.g., hammer, shield, battery) to defeat enemies. Combat can be funny, with frequent explosions, painful cries, and gunshots. The word “sh * t” is heard in the game.

Crystal Dynamic had previously promised that the game would not incur increased costs for additional content related to Hero and the region that would be added to the game on an ongoing database.

The head of Crystal Dynamic Studios also revealed that “all new superheroes and regions will be distributed free of charge.”

Not only did they elaborate that the new area and the hero were not purchased, but they noted that the game would not include stealing boxes.

“We won’t have boxes to steal or pay to win the scenario,” said the head of the senior community and social media at Crystal Dynamics.

It’s unclear what the in-game purchase will look like. If they live up to the promise they made in June 2019, it could be a cosmetic item with different sets for different heroes.

In fact, in pre-packaged apps, they can get in-game currency, especially for character customization.

Not only do pre-ordered packages feature in game currency, but they also have unique costumes for the heroes.

Other in-game purchases may include exclusive product names as they are displayed in pre-ordered packages.

Marvel’s Avengers were pushed back to its September 4 release date with Crystal Dynamics, saying they needed “more development time, focusing on editing and polishing the game to the standard that fans expected and Well deserved. ”

Here is the official description for the game:

Marvel’s Avengers kicks off on A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor are launching their high-tech Avengers headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turned deadly when disaster caused massive destruction. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disbanded. Five years later, with all the top heroes raped and the world in danger, the only hope is to regenerate the greatest hero on earth.

With regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on a fun journey over the years. This game is next for the Avengers.

What do you think buying in these games would be?

