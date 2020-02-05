The “Saw” reboot has a funky title and a creepy first trailer

The classic Saw horror franchise had “I want to play a game.” it’s already the best Saw movie ever.

It’s been three years since the last Saw and now there’s the whole new version, anchored by none other than Chris Rock. Rock not only plays in the film, he threw the idea for this reboot to Lionsgate. From the atmosphere of the trailer it seems Spiral is a kind of Seven crossed with the original Saw.

It looks pretty interesting. Look:

Here is the official summary of the film:

A sadistic brain unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book SAW. Working in the shadow of a valued police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brutal detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie (Max Minghella) lead a creepy investigation into murders that make the city look horrifying past. Unknowingly entangled in a deeper mystery, Zeke is at the center of the murderer’s morbid game.

There is also a poster for the film:

Spiral: From the Book of Saw opens in theaters on May 15.

