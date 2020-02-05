The Saving Grace of the Iowa Caucus Debacle

The unfolding controversy over identifying the winner of the Iowa caucuses after a newly introduced app for reporting the results failed has put election technology in the spotlight again. That is rarely a good thing.

It may sound unkind, but it is good that the fiasco was in a small state and at the start of the nomination season. It is because of such incidents that I have never been bothered by the appointment process that begins in Iowa. Candidates and the public need time to increase their efforts; By doing this in small states, some of the consequences of errors that are inevitably minimized. I have always thought of this in terms of candidate messages, the reaction of the public and media attention. It is now clear that this point also applies to election management and technology. The Iowa episode raises the possibility of several positive results, but only if the public and the parties think clearly about what happened.

Charles Stewart III is the Kenan Sahin Distinguished professor of political science at MIT and co-director of the Caltech / MIT Voting Technology Project.

Whether the state is large or small, it is of course logical to ask why the app has not been thoroughly investigated in the middle of the controversy. The answer will become clear over time, but I bet the following: the caucuses were run by people with little or no experience in managing elections or purchasing equipment to hold elections. As a result, the caucuses are essentially converted into a beta test for a new product.

The answer to the question “Why an app?” Is that this was not an election; it was a caucus. This is a very important distinction and one that should reduce some fears. Caucuses and elections are very different. Elections are conducted by administrators who do it for a living, are governed by national laws and regulations and practice their craft several times a year. They manage the human and technical systems that move election information through the system on a regular basis. It is their job.

Caucuses are run by parties and volunteers who help. In the best case scenario, they can practice their results reporting vessel once every four years. It is usually a one-off affair. In any case, they cannot rely on the same in-depth experience, training, and infrastructure that election officials use to hold elections. Party officials must try to completely reproduce this mix of technical, legal and human resources. So the temptation to trust tailor-made apps. Yes, election administrators are often subordinate and may not be trained enough, but give me the choice between a party officer and an election administrator, and I take an election administrator every time.

The caucuses in Iowa were already under pressure, not only because of the inadequacy of party volunteers, but also because their structure requires a time investment among voters who few can afford. The situation only encourages the adoption of irrelevant technological approaches to the daunting administrative challenges of holding state-wide elections. Scrapping the caucuses in favor of a primary would be a good administrative practice, not to mention improving the representative quality of the appointment process.

Whether Iowa, or any state, breaks down its caucus is a matter for 2024. What about 2020?

Caucus or not, the demands of American elections, in terms of both cultural practices and our laws, make it impossible to implement them without the use of automated systems to support the process. The apparent failure of the technology we saw last night undermines confidence in the role of computers in elections and also disrupts the primary goal of election management, which is to select winners and losers. But no matter how serious and unfortunate the situation in Iowa has become, we can take two lessons from it.

The first lesson is that there is appropriate and inappropriate use of technology in elections. Computers are very good at some things that people are really bad at. This includes very annoying tasks, a category in which counting votes fits comfortably. One of the most successful ways in which computers have been used in elections is to count ballot papers. Research shows that ballots are usually counted more accurately when done by a computer, such as those scanners you see at polling stations, than when they are counted by hand. It is of course important to also have paper ballots entered into the automated scanners so that the voter can verify that the vote reflects what he or she meant, and that appropriate recounts and audits can be performed to ensure that the initial count was correct. However, if you want an accurate number of ballot papers, trust computers to get started.