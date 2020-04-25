The sausage dog was relieved, Pickle, hugging his favorite toy after entering the washing machine for the first time – The Scottish Sun

RELIABLE Pickled, sausage dogs put their heads on their favorite toys after being left confused when entering the washing machine for the first time.

The three-year-old Dachshund barks and scratches the washing machine for an hour while waiting for the chicken thigh, which he brings to bed every night at Glossop, Derbys.

5

Pickled sausage dogs have dog fast food toys that include drumsticks, burgers, and chipsCredits: Kennedy News and Media

Mum-of-one Rebekah, 36, had to hide snacks in the park so she could ‘sneak’ the toy into the laundry – but Pickle managed to sniff it before she even started the engine.

Rebekah said: “I don’t know how Pickle could smell his toy through the door of the washing machine but he found it right away.

“He started barking at me.

“As he said,” Oh God, did you know that my toy is in the washing machine? You have to get it out. ‘

“He must have thought I could speak sausage dogs.

“The life cycle is for one hour and he sits there all the time.

“Even when he can’t see his toys anymore, he still knows it’s there.

“As soon as I opened the door, he saw it but he didn’t know if he was allowed to take it, so he carefully touched it with his nose.

“I told him he could take it and get it out of the machine and go. He was above the moon to get it back.”

Aside from Pickle, Rebekah estate agents and her family share a home with four other Dachshunds.

Pooches Pepper, six, Peanuts, five, Petals, four, Twiglet, one, and Pickle keep the family alert and continue to be entertained with their respective personalities.

5

Pickle became confused when the owner put his favorite drum stick toys into the washing machine. Credit: Kennedy News and Media

5

The owner of Pickle said, sausage dogs go everywhere with chicken toys. Credit: Kennedy News and Media

5

Rebekah is a proud owner of not only one Dachshund but also five Credits: Kennedy News and Media

5

Pickle barks throughout the washing machine cycle for one hour until he is reunited with his favorite toy.