The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is getting a neat exclusive YouTube feature

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is probably the only folding phone worth checking out today, and shows a new feature on YouTube why.

Samsung has announced a partnership with Google to make the YouTube app better for the phone’s clamshell form factor. You can now tap the phone in half, set it on a flat surface, and assign the entire upper half to the video. In the bottom half, you can search for other videos or write comments.

Samsung is showing off a new feature.

That is a better presentation than just cutting the screen in half at the folding point. Apparently, this would accommodate different common aspect ratios, too. Widescreen videos will look like the one shown above, while square videos and vertical videos will fill the top half of the screen.

They call it Flex mode, by the way. According to Samsung’s announcement, anyone with a Galaxy Z Flip will be able to get a flexible new version of YouTube starting Wednesday.

We do not suspect that you have a large number of $ 1,380 price tags. That said, our own Brenda Stolyar is playing with a Galaxy Z Flip back when it’s still okay to go outside. He walked away thinking it was a fun, versatile device that would be preferable to other folded phones there. If Samsung can get the price and keep adding exclusive features like this, folding phones could have a future.

.