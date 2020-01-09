The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro brings back the replaceable battery

Loading...

The Samsung XCover Pro. It looks pretty good for a sturdy phone.

The back has two cameras and a non-slip texture. Samsung

There are power and volume buttons on the side. The power button may hide a fingerprint reader. Samsung

You can see the push-to-talk button on the left. There is another button on the top of the device. Samsung

Samsung’s “Galaxy XCover Pro” seems to be bringing back the company’s line of rugged smartphones, but this is more than an additional protective plastic glued to an existing design. The phone has a removable battery that has almost disappeared from the market. There are a handful of very reasonably priced smartphones with replaceable batteries, but as a mid-ranger this would be the phone with the highest battery on the market.

It is difficult to say whether the XCover Pro is currently official or not. Samsung’s Nordic division released a CES press release, which featured the unprecedented XCover Pro along with some other previously announced phones, along with technical data and pictures. A later update deleted all mentions of the Xcover from the press release. According to the release, the phone will be on sale in Finland on January 31 for 499 euros. However, since the publication has been discontinued, it is unclear whether this is still true.

Samsung Nordic listed the phone with a Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC, an 8-core 10 nm chip with four Cortex A73 cores and four Cortex A53 cores. This would make it a mid-range phone that is on par with the “Galaxy A” series. The phone has 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage that can be expanded thanks to a microSD slot, and the sweet, replaceable 4050 mAh battery.

The display design is … interesting. It has a 6.3-inch LCD with 2400 × 1000 pixels, which is strange when most Samsung phones use the company’s OLED panels. Like most modern Samsung phones, this one also has a round recess in the display for the camera, and while this makes sense for devices with narrow top bezels, the top bezel of the XCover seems to have plenty of room for a camera.

Robust

In the past, Samsung built ruggedized phones under the “Active” line and typically made robust versions of its flagship phones. The last one was the Galaxy S8 Active – there was no active Galaxy S9 or S10. Instead, Samsung has built “XCover” phones, which are cheaper mid-range devices, and this “Pro” version is the highest quality device to date.

As a robust phone, the device has an IP69 water and dust resistance and was “tested for a fall of 1.5 meters”. Other unusual features include a push-to-talk button, which appears to be the large orange button on the side of the device. This key and the key on top of the phone are also likely to be among the “two programmable keys” mentioned in the press release. There is a fingerprint reader somewhere on the side of the device, which is likely built into the power switch.

The back has two cameras, a 25MP and another 8MP camera, while the front has a 13MP sensor. The biggest disadvantage of the device seems to be the software, which runs the almost 1.5 year old Android 9 Pie instead of the newer Android 10.

Since Samsung Nordic is the only source of official information about this device, it’s hard to say where it will be for sale. According to a report by WinFuture.de, the phone will have greater availability in Europe in February. The XCover Pro has already visited the FCC, so a release in the US is likely.

Listing picture from Samsung