The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is available for $ 349.99 and includes a free cover

The light and compact Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e really fits anywhere.

Picture: Samsung

By Ryan LakichMashable Shopping2020-01-14 20:04:28 UTC

TL; DR: Buy the ultra-light Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB tablet at the lowest price ever from $ 349.99 at Amazon. Along with the $ 50 discount, you’ll get a free book cover worth $ 49.99 to help protect your new tablet.

Now that the CES is over, all we can do is sit around and wait patiently for the futuristic gimmicks to come out. And who wouldn’t want to own their own foldable tablet? Unfortunately, these days are far ahead in the future, so we have to deal with boring old tablets that are still doing pretty cool things. And one of the advantages these tablets have over CES models is that you can actually buy them with the right sale for fairly cheap prices.

Try the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e with 64 GB storage for only $ 349.99 on Amazon. That’s $ 50 less than the regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen for a 2019 tablet model. You’ll also get a free tablet book cover that saves you an additional $ 49.99. Just make sure you put this special cover with your Tab S5e in the cart to see the discount when paying.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is a perfect iPad alternative where you often forget that you are wearing it at all. Weighing less than a pound, this ultra-slim tablet fits anywhere, making it the perfect choice for travelers. The 10.5-inch screen is the perfect size for reading, watching movies, and other fun things, and has a battery life of up to 14 hours.

One way the Galaxy Tab S5e can’t compete with an iPad is the processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor may not keep up with the latest Apple A12 processors, so this isn’t a tablet to replace your laptop. However, many apps, streams and games are processed very well, and it even has a powerful 13 megapixel camera. You also get a better total. The free cover is currently worth $ 49.99 and helps protect your Tab S5e and act as a stand when watching videos.

A free cover and a $ 50 discount is a good reason to buy a new tablet. And with its lightweight construction and useful features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a perfect excuse if you refuse to jump on the Apple station wagon.