The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can have a 100x digital zoom camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is on the move and the device is one of the best phones of the year. Now we have a few details about the coming phone, thanks to a new leak of 91 mobiles.

This leak shows in particular what 91mobiles claim to be the official renders of the coming phones, along with more details about the camera and the design of the devices. It shows the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – but we can assume that at least some of these functions will also be present on other Galaxy S20 models.

Under the hood, the report notes that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have virtually the specifications that we would expect. The device offers a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, depending on the market. In addition, the device offers 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage – although there is reported to be a microSD card slot to expand that.

Samsung has particularly opted for a 2.5D glass on the front of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is slightly different from the 3D glass that the company has used in recent years. At the back there is a considerably larger camera module than on previous Samsung devices – both to the extent that it protrudes from the back of the phone and in the footprint. The device is also reported to have a 120Hz display – although it can be set to 60Hz by default.

Of course, that camera module contains pretty impressive camera technology. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has four camera sensors, including a periscope sensor that offers up to 10x optical zoom and a huge 100x digital zoom. Samsung will also add a feature called Space Zoom, which may be aimed at enabling Pixel 4 Astrophotography mode. The sensors themselves include a 108-megapixel main sensor, along with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor.

The report even contains details about the color schemes of the phones. According to the report, all three Galaxy S20 devices, including the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 +, will be available in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray and Cloud Blue. According to a tweet from Max Weinbach, a reporter for XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in stainless steel.

The next step is prizes. The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is said to be available for 1,350 euros (nearly $ 1,500 US dollars), which is in line with previous reports that said the device will be available for “more than 1,300 euros” .

