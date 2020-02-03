The Samsung Galaxy Home Mini finally hits the shelves on February 12

The Samsung Galaxy Home Smart speaker was first mentioned in August 2018, but the device never made it onto the shelves. After several delays, you may finally be able to buy one for yourself – maybe. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini is scheduled for February 12 in South Korea, two years after Samsung first announced its entry into the smart speaker market.

Rumors are circulating as to whether Samsung will launch the product in other markets. Samsung would assert itself in a crowded market dominated by Amazon and Google here in the United States. The concern is that Samsung’s dominance in the South Korean market makes the smart speaker more attractive there than anywhere else.

Nevertheless, the speaker has a lot to offer. A prominent feature is the infrared function, which can be used to control older devices that cannot connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The IR functionality is interesting, but it limits the placement of the Galaxy Home Mini. The smart speaker must be within sight of all devices to which it is connected via infrared.

The Galaxy Home Mini also features AKG speakers, built-in voice control through the Bixby voice assistant and smart home connectivity. It offers users an alternative to the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Home smart speakers. The estimated price at release is around $ 85, based on the conversion of South Korean won to U.S. dollars. When and when the device is announced for American markets, a firmer price is given.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Home Mini looks like a generic smart speaker. The larger sibling, the not yet released Galaxy Home, is more striking, with three silver legs that make it appear like an egg-shaped spaceship.

It’s good to see that the Samsung Galaxy Home Mini is finally getting a release, World of Smart Speakers, almost a year after its originally planned release in April 2019.

