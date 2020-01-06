The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, valued at $ 1,000, is the new standard carrier of Chrome OS

Loading...

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook in a very red color scheme.

This is by far the highest quality Chromebook on the market.

The hinge can be folded down completely for tablet mode and the pen is supported.

The pen can be stowed in a laptop like on a Galaxy Note smartphone.

This camera is safe in a strange place! But don’t worry; This is only for tablet mode.

There is still a normal front camera in the display frame.

The lid, which is also very red in this red version.

Another cover shot.

From left to right on this page are a speaker, a microSD slot, a microphone, a power switch, a USB-C slot and the S-Pen.

This side has another speaker grill, a power button, the second USB-C port and a headphone jack.

Google took a step back from producing premium Chromebooks when the Pixelbook range was updated with the less high-quality Pixelbook Go, but it looks like Samsung will see the “Premium Chromebook” cover at CES 2020 like the hottest Chrome OS device on the market.

The Galaxy Chromebook is the first Chromebook with a 4K OLED display. It is the first Chromebook with a 10th generation Intel processor. At just 9.9mm thick, the aluminum-bodied device is the thinnest Chromebook on the market. The display hinge can be folded down completely in tablet mode, and the pen can be stored with a stowable pen. There’s a backlit keyboard and even a fingerprint scanner, a surprising rarity for Chrome OS devices.

The display is a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen (3840 × 2160 (16: 9)) with only 3.9 mm aperture on the top and on the sides. The processor is a 10-gen Intel Core i5 Comet See U-series with integrated graphics and a fanless design. You get up to 16 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 support and a 49.2 Wh battery.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Chromebook has two cameras. The striking is the black square, which is strangely positioned on the top of the keyboard deck just above the “1” key. Fortunately, this is not a copy of those horrible “nose cameras” that were previously used on Dell XPS laptops. For video chats, there is a 1 megapixel front camera in the conventional place on the top of the screen. This lower 8-megapixel camera is designed for tablet mode, so you can take pictures of the outside world with a huge 13.3-inch viewfinder.

The Galaxy Chromebook not only supports pen input – it comes with a pen that stows in the notebook. The entire pen assembly appears to have been torn off a Galaxy Note assembly line. The pen is pushed tip-first into the right side of the laptop so that only the top of the pen is visible. Push the pin in to fix it and press it again to eject it.

The left side of the laptop has a headphone jack, a single USB-C port and a volume rocker, while the right side has an S-Pen holder, a second USB-C port, the on / off switch and a MicroSD Slot. The 2 W side speakers are also located on the left and right. The fingerprint reader looks like a keyboard key and, like a MacBook, is located directly above the backspace key at the end of the row of function keys.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Chromebook will be available in “Q1 2020” in gray and red.