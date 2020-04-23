The Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV retails for only $ 799.99 at Best Buy

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

This is a good looking TV. It looks even better with a new bar and subwoofer sound.

Photo: Samsung

By Ryan Lakich 2020-04-23 18:21:23 UTC

TL; DR: Buy the multifaceted Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED 4K TV for just $ 799.99 at Best Buy through April 23. Save $ 300 on a TV that includes faster delivery than other major retailers, including you save an extra 10% on a bar sound.

Right now we can’t go to our favorite movie theaters to catch the upcoming summer blockbusters. We need to do that because of bringing the theater experience to our own homes, and it starts with a proper 4K TV. But if you want the best visuals and audio, the Best Buy deal with a Samsung TV and sound bar bundle provides everything you need. You just lack popcorn and sticky floors.

Try this special offer on the Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED 4K TV for just $ 799.99 from Best Buy. You’ll enjoy saving $ 300 and get one of the lowest prices on a recent TV model. And while you can get it at the same price as other retailers, you’re more than happy that Best Buy offers faster delivery options. To make sure you can build the ultimate home theater, you also save an extra 10% off select sound bars when you bundle this Samsung Q60.

Of course anything you watch on the Samsung Q60 will look great. It doesn’t matter if it’s the latest Netflix movie release, favorite Sling TV shows, or whatever game you’re playing at the moment. Everything looks stunning with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology offering more than a billion colors. And each image is instantly upscaled to 4K quality by the powerful Quantum Processor 4K built-in. It also includes an automatic adaption feature to adjust the picture brightness depending on the ambient lighting in your room.

To go with all of this, don’t forget the Quantum HDR 4X for better details, fast motion handling, and low input for video games. But you also want the best sound quality that comes with good pictures, right? If your budget is more flexible, you can save an extra 10% off a qualified sound bar when bundled with a TV. The discount will appear when the TV and sound bar are added to your cart if you want to shop around for the best option.

If you want to keep it simple, Best Buy recommends Samsung 3.1-channel 340-watt system with wireless subwoofer. It’s available at a $ 100 discount, but a 10% bonus will knock it down to $ 269.99. This system is a great overall value as you will enjoy both a deep bass and a channel center solely for delivering clear dialogue.

But whether you splurge on the sound system or not, the Samsung Q60 TV is a great value through it. The only way you can even transform your living room into your home theater is to treat yourself to a recliner too.

