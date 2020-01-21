The same powerful gases screw over the ozone

They were once plentiful in our hair sprays, bug sprays and refrigerators. And then scientists found that these substances tore a hole in the ozone layer, leading to a 1987 plan to phase it out, which every country in the world would join over time.

More than three decades later, researchers made a new discovery.

Ozone-depleting substances don’t just gnaw at the earth’s protective layer. They are also greenhouse gases and contribute to the general warming of the planet by also capturing heat. And now we may know how much these substances have contributed to warming the Arctic, thanks to a study published on Monday in the science journal Nature.

Between 1955 and 2005, ozone depleting gases caused half of Arctic climate change (and a third of global warming). This is primarily due to their heat storage properties, not their ozone depletion. The Arctic has seen rapidly melting sea ice for years and is warming up faster than the rest of the world. When the sea ice melts in the northernmost region of the world, sea levels rise all over the world, which can lead to potential flooding.

These ozone depleting gases include chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which we have been addressing since the global agreement known as the Montreal Protocol was signed 33 years ago. CFCs, which include blowing agents and refrigerants, have been around since the 1920s and 1930s. Their popularity peaked at the end of the 20th century and has been declining since the Montreal Protocol.

To quantify the climate impact of ozone depleting gases, scientists from Columbia University, the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Sciences in Switzerland and the University of Toronto used climate models to perform a variety of simulations. In one case, they tested what would happen if the stratospheric ozone and the troublesome gases that harmed it remained at the 1955 level. Studies on the climate impact of CFCs beyond ozone depletion are sparse, although they can store more heat than the carbon dioxide from children’s climate change, the study said.

The results of the study not only give the much-noticed Montreal Protocol an additional gold star, but also give a little hope when so much research on climate change focuses on doom and darkness.

“Our findings also have an impact on the future, since the already initiated degradation (ozone-depleting substances) will significantly alleviate the warming of the Arctic and the melting of sea ice in the coming decades,” explains the study.

Cecilia Bitz, a climate scientist at the University of Washington at Seattle who was not involved in the study, told Nature: “It is a very important paper because it is a little optimistic.”

But don’t be so excited yet. Further studies that repeat these results need to be done to confirm the evidence, said Blitz, the study’s authors and other scientists.

Then there is the problem that CFCs are still used despite global raids. For example, China is fighting to curb illegal CFC production. In addition, we have just started to get a grip on hydrogen fluoride (HFC), to which air conditioning and refrigerator manufacturers turned when they were banned from CFCs, worldwide. HFCs are less harmful to ozone than CFCs, but like their despicable counterpart, they are stronger than carbon dioxide when it comes to storing heat.

And to put it bluntly, the weakening of the ozone is still very bad. Scientists expect it will take another 50 years for the ozone hole over Antarctica to return to 1980 levels.

I’m sorry to be a downer.