The same old Christmas for warriors? Hahaha. – The reporter

On December 25, 2016, Omari Spellman, 19, sat with his family in Cleveland and saw the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers play one of the most entertaining games on Christmas Day in the 72-year history of the event .

"I still remember Kyrie, without disrespecting Klay, I don't know if he would ever get mad over things like this, tear it down, spin, haggle, winner of the game," Spellman said from his locker, just a few places below Klay Thompson . "It's strange to say, but it's hard to have memories of good basketball without the Golden State Warriors, without the Cavs."

Instead of watching with his family, Spellman and several of his young teammates will play their first Christmas Day game when the Warriors face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at the Chase Center as part of the NBA's annual exhibition. It will be the seventh consecutive year that the Warriors play at Christmas, but a new experience for much of the team.

For some, it will be surreal, for others, another day at work.

“For me, honestly? It's just another game, "rookie forward Eric Paschall said." It's great to play at Christmas, knowing you'll play in it and you've been watching it all your life. "But you've been playing all your life, you take it as another game."

Paschall also cites that 2016 showdown as his favorite Christmas game. Six months after the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the Finals and Kevin Durant joined Golden State, it was the most anticipated holiday showdown.

From his home in Dobbs Ferry, New York, Paschall watched with his father in his room while his sisters played in the living room while Kyrie Irving scored 14 of his 25 points in the last quarter to lead the Cavaliers to a 109-108 victory. An instant classic.

"They had that crazy sequence: lock, tray, KD goes down and sinks into Kevin Love, goes down all over the field, nails for LeBron," Paschall said. "That was probably my favorite Christmas game."

For rookie Ky Bowman, whose favorite player as a child was Derrick Rose, the 2011 game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers stands out. That year, the Christmas games also served as the opening of the season after a blockade of the entire league delayed the start of the season.

Bowman watched with his brothers in Havelock, North Carolina, how Rose, the reigning MVP of the NBA who faced a one-point deficit with five seconds remaining, crossed over to Derek Fisher and hit a winning float in the lane.

Do you know the game of the Lakers-Bulls? The float, ”said Bowman. "A shot like that … will go down in history on Christmas day."

In his first season in the NBA, Bowman will spend Christmas watching James Harden and Russell Westbrook. "I don't even know (how it will feel) until it hits, really," Bowman said. "It will be different, growing up watching it but now being there for it." It will be different. "

Working at Christmas means limited time with the family, but the new Warriors will plan around that. After the game, Spellman will be with his mother, stepfather, little brother and sister, who came to the Bay for the holidays. Look forward to the new experience.

"I would rather spend Christmas simply by doing regular Christmas with my family, opening presents, having a good day, Christmas food, whatever," Spellman said. “But the fact that we play on national television at Christmas? Penalty fee. It's like 1A, 1B.

“Now, if it were a game away from home, that would be crap. If I were the Houston Rockets, it would be bullshit to have to fly to another city at Christmas. "

Bowman, who has a two-way contract that dictates that he will spend time with the Warriors League G affiliate, will head to Santa Cruz on Christmas night to be with the family.

Meanwhile, Paschall will face Facetime with his parents, buy a late gift for his nephew and then spend the rest of the night playing video games in his San Francisco apartment.

"Of course, it's hard to be away, but I have such a good family that it doesn't really bother me that much," Paschall said. “Because I know how much they love me, how much they love me.

"They know I'm living my dream."