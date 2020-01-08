The sale of Galaxy Fold exceeds the 1 million mark

Loading...

Foldable phones are still in their infancy, but the Galaxy Fold proved that the concept could be sold to more people. Apparently Samsung saw success in Galaxy Fold sales in 2019 with 1 million devices sold so far.

The Young Young president of Samsung Electronic this week at TechCrunch Disrupt revealed how well the Galaxy Fold has sold. Apparently, up to 1 million units of the Fold have been sold so far. That is also higher than an estimate of 500,000 in October.

… I think the point is that we are selling (a) million of these products. There are a million people who want to use this product for $ 2,000.

Given the expensive $ 2,000 price tag and all the problems that Samsung faced when the device was first introduced earlier this year, that’s an amazing figure.

Update 12/13: Well, that didn’t last long. Only a day after it was reported that the Galaxy Fold sale had reached 1 million units, Samsung said the figure is incorrect. Yonhap News learned with a Samsung representative (via SamMobile) that the Fold still has to reach that milestone. The spokesperson is of the opinion that Young Sohn has wrongly said the figure of 1 million, confusing a sales target with the actual total.

Update 1/8: According to Samsung CEO DJ Koh, the sales of the Galaxy Fold were indeed much less than 1,000,000 in total. Apparently Koh believes that Galaxy Fold has sold somewhere between 400,000 and 500,000 units. Yonhap News pointed to the statement and they also state that this number corresponds to what analysts assumed.

The next foldable device from Samsung is coming.

Samsung also has elevated goals for foldable sales outside of the Galaxy Fold. For 2020, Samsung wants to sell 6 million foldable smartphones all year round, according to earlier reports. Presumably much of it will rest on its foldable clamshell that is said to be on the Galaxy S11. That device can also come at a much lower price point of less than $ 1,000.

