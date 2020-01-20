The SAG Awards herbal menu made history last night

Here’s everything you need to know about it …

Last night, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 took place this year at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the evening promised to be one of the most memorable to date.

From Jennifer Aniston’s and Brad Pitt’s reunion to political platforms, this year’s SAG Awards made the headlines, but one of the most talked about items was the menu.

Yes really.

This year’s SAGs followed the trend of the 2020 award season, becoming historic with their menu, serving a herbal range.

“As part of the show’s long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards will present an herbal menu at its ceremony on Sunday, January 19,” he said. announced in a press release before the ceremony.

But what did the menu really imply?

There were a choice of three entries for SAG participants:

Romano bean salad with arugula, nicoise olives, shaved peppers and sweet onion vinaigrette

Rice salad with pumpkin paella, Tuscan kale and piquillo peppers

Charred Harissa glazed carrots, small rock lettuce, pita croutons and sumac

What did the guests think of the vegan menu? Well, we haven’t heard any complaints. In fact, everyone praised the award ceremony for making history.

If you will excuse us, we left to make this menu in advance.