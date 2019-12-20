The safety of the Steelers, Kameron Kelly, arrested for terrorist threats, resisting arrest

Loading...

Steelers security Kameron Kelly He was arrested early Friday on the south side, with an established non-monetary bond.

The news was first reported by 93.7 The Fan & # 39; s Colin Dunlap:

Problems for Steelers' defenders, Kameron Kelly, overnight pic.twitter.com/zcAbT3ZWqT

– Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 20, 2019

According to the court document, Kelly faces two counts of terrorist threats and another charge of resistance to arrest.

By JD Law:

"A Pennsylvania charge of terrorist threats, in violation of 18 Pa.C.S.A. § 2706, prohibits a person from communicating a threat of committing a crime of violence with the intention of terrorizing another person. Communication of the threat may be:

Direct , as a verbal threat to kill someone.

, as a verbal threat to kill someone. Indirect and nonverbal, like pointing a gun at the head of a person.

In any situation, there is sufficient evidence to show that the person communicated a threat with the intention of terrorizing. Communications can also be made in person, by written or electronic means, including telephone, email, Internet, facsimile, telex and similar transmissions. "

All Kelly's charges are misdemeanors and, as you can see in the definition above, "terrorist threats" represents a broad category that could mean almost anything of a threatening, verbal or physical nature.

The Steelers have not formally revealed any words about Kelly's status or his arrest. This year, Kelly has largely played special teams, but he also started at the opening of the team's season against the Patriots, recording seven tackles (five solo) in that one. He also played 23 defensive snapshots against the Seahawks in Week 2 and 26 snapshots against the Chargers in Week 6. Kelly has an interception, 15 tackles (12 solo) and a pass defended during the year.

Earlier this season, Anthony Chickillo He was arrested after a "domestic situation" with his then girlfriend, Alysha Newman, in Nemacolin Woodlands. Chickillo was included in the Commissioner's Waiver List while the charges were investigated. However, the charges were dropped shortly after and Chickillo was readmitted on October 31.

To continue reading, log in to your account: