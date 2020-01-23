The safest South American destinations (and dangerous places to avoid)

When it comes to planning a dream vacation, safety is a factor that almost always plays a role. Nobody wants to go to a destination and endanger his life. For security reasons, South America is often overlooked when it comes to travel plans. Many people opt for the warm and sunny southern continent, assuming there are no safe places to dive.

And wise travelers are not wrong to bypass parts of the tropical continent. Not all parts of South America are made equal, not by a long shot. There are several places that are not suitable for travel, but there are many more that get a bad rap just by association. When it comes to vacation in South America, do your research. To help you on your way, here are a few safe destinations that you should consider and a few that should probably stay outside of your holiday radar.

Santiago, Chile is naturally protected by the landscape

Santiago is the vibrant capital and largest city in the country of Chile. Compared to many other mega cities in South America, Santiago is modern, stylish and full of great places to explore and dine. Of course you have to be aware of your surroundings, as you would during a vacation somewhere new, but this beautiful destination does not give you the will-power like a few others might. It is naturally protected by mountain ranges and the ocean and contains a lot of natural space just outside the actual city. It is one of the most peaceful, clean and prosperous cities in the southern hemisphere and definitely worth seeing.

Natal, Brazil, is in our opinion a No Go

The state of Rio Grande do Norte is located in the northeastern pocket of Brazil. The state’s capital, Natal, is home to some of the most violent crimes in all of South America. It is not exactly a holiday destination, no matter how adventurous you think you are. Natal is pretty much an organized crime war zone and proves exactly why people assume that a South American vacation will end in a tragedy. This special Brazilian city must be avoided at all costs.

Buenos Aires, Argentina offers old-fashioned flair and zero-travel alerts

The beautiful Buenos Aires, Argentina, is often called ‘the Paris of South America’. That is quite a comparison, given the distinct European flair of the South American city. Travelers can traverse the city safely and absorb history, architecture and eclectic cuisine without much worry, as there are currently no travel warnings for Buenos Aires.

It is a good thing that this place is considered safe because it comes alive at night. While many other South American cities encourage travelers to stay at night, Buenos Aires is best experienced during the evening hours. Restaurants often open their doors only after ten in the evening and clubs keep bumping until the sun comes up. This southern city is a place where we could certainly spend a week or two.

Avoid traveling to any part of Venezuela

The vast majority of South American cities have safe and dangerous pockets. The country Venezuela is unique because it has almost only dangerous places. In fact, the entire country is below a level 4 travel alert, which virtually means: don’t even think about coming here. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned of violent crime, civil unrest, extreme poverty and the detention of American citizens. It has even gone so far as to instruct government officials and their loved ones to leave the country for good.

Knowing this, we are not sure why anyone would choose to book a plane ticket to a part of Venezuela. This feels like the opposite of a relaxing vacation. This South American country is a hard pass for us.

Copacabana, Bolivia is full of warm and hospitable people

Bolivia is perhaps one of the poorest countries in all of South America, but don’t count on it when considering your South American vacation! The small country is collectively poor, but it has also built a reputation as a safe and welcoming place for travelers.

The city of Copacabana is located on the majestic Lake Titicaca and offers foreigners incredible sights of the city, as well as unrivaled hospitality from the locals. This small city will not give you that cosmopolitan feeling, such as Santiago and Buenos Aires, but it will make up for that with comfort and authenticity. It is worth checking if traveling to South America is on your bucket list.

South America is worth seeing; just know where you have the best chances of staying safe while having a great time.

