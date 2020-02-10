The safest (and most dangerous) places to visit in the Middle East

Despite its rocky reputation, the Middle East has a collection of enchanting destinations that are worth adding to your bucket list. Although some countries in the region are really too dangerous to travel to, there are also countries that are completely safe. Keep reading to find out which destinations in the Middle East are the safest to visit and which are too dangerous to travel to.

Qatar scores higher on the global piece index than the United States

Some travelers choose to stay away from the Middle East as a whole because they believe that the entire region is dangerous. In reality, some countries in the Middle East are even higher on the Global Peace Index than the United States! One of them is Qatar.

This jewel in the Persian Gulf is home to scorching desert and picturesque coastline. In the capital Doha you will find the fascinating Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar. There is also a buzzing souk, or traditional market, where you can pick up a series of souvenirs to take home.

Qatar is currently scheduled to organize the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is becoming an increasingly popular destination for tourists. It also serves as a midway point for those traveling between Australia and New Zealand and Europe, and Doha International Airport being one of the busiest in the world.

Avoid the wonders of Syria until the tensions subside

There are history lovers and art lovers around the world who would like to visit the old city of Damascus. Unfortunately, Syria is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the Middle East due to political unrest and active armed conflict. The US Consular Affairs Office is currently advising US citizens not to travel to all parts of Syria until further notice.

Syria has a tense relationship with neighboring countries, which contributes to the instability of the country. Abductions and bomb attacks are unfortunately a reality and Westerners are the target of armed groups. The Syrian government has also detained US citizens without providing medical assistance.

It is a shame that the situation in Syria remains so dangerous because the country really has many wonders that it would be a privilege to discover, including the Citadel of Aleppo and the Azm Palace.

Safe and secure: Kuwait combines old-world charm with the future

Kuwait is one of the lesser-known countries in the Gulf, but it is becoming increasingly popular with tourists who want to explore the Middle East. The country lies between Iraq and Saudi Arabia – two countries that are not considered as safe as their neighboring countries. The areas close to the Iraqi and Saudi borders should be avoided, but in general Kuwait is a fairly safe country.

Lonely Planet explains that the great thing about Kuwait is that it is not as commercial or westernized as some other Gulf states. It lacks the abundance of skyscrapers and advanced technology that countries like Dubai are known for, giving it a more authentic Arabic feel.

There is plenty to do in Kuwait, from museums and art galleries waiting to be discovered to relaxing beaches where you can spend days in the sun.

Afghanistan is considered the most dangerous country in the world

Afghanistan is currently at the very bottom of the Global Peace Index, making it one of the most dangerous countries in the world, if not the most dangerous country. The US Travel Advisory recommends that under no circumstances should you avoid traveling to the Middle East due to an increased risk of terrorism and crime. Armed conflicts and civil unrest have transformed Afghanistan into an extremely dangerous destination.

While some Middle Eastern countries are safe in some areas and unsafe in others, there is no region in Afghanistan that is currently considered safe to travel to. Anyone who has to travel to Afghanistan is advised to stay extremely low and not pay attention to their foreign heritage.

Perhaps in the future, the situation in Afghanistan will improve and the country will become safe for travelers. But as it looks now, even the beautiful natural landscapes of the country are not worth the risk.

The United Arab Emirates are an exciting travel hotspot

Of course, the United Arab Emirates are considered one of the safest destinations in the Middle East for travelers. It is also one of the most popular, consisting of the tourist mecca’s of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The other emirates that make up the nation are Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Abu Dhabi is the capital.

Dubai is home to the tallest structure in the world: the fantastic Burj Khalifa building. Other attractions and sights can be seen across the UAE, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Aquarium. The United Arab Emirates are the perfect destination for those looking for an introduction to the Middle East without the culture shock.

