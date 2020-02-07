The sacred evacuees of the last days of Taal Volcano return to damaged houses, ash-covered streets

BATANGAS, Philippines – Jorge Alvarez smiled through the door of his little cinder house home. “I am very happy to be home,” he said. “But there is a lot of tidying up.”

After spending 25 days in the Batangas Philippines stake center – where he sought refuge after the evacuation of his hometown of Lemery, Philippines – Alvarez was excited to be home.

The Taalvulkaan erupted on January 12, sent a large plume of ash, steam, and rocks for miles into the air and struck 96,061 people – including Alvarez and his family.

Alvarez, dependent on a wheelchair or crutches for mobility, returned from the ring center to a crumbling roof and walls and thick layers of volcanic ash.

“My back hurts from sitting in the chair,” Alvarez said, moving toward the wheelchair that was now being pushed against the wall in his house. But the stake center that served as his family’s evacuation center was far too big for Alvarez to make ends meet comfortably with his crutches. So when the opportunity arose to return home, Alvarez jumped on it.

Jorge Alvarez, on the right, is preparing for his return home on February 6, 2020, after having lived for three weeks in the Batangas Philippines stake center after evacuations from the areas around the Taal volcano. Credits: Noel Maglaque, Philippines

Alvarez boarded a borrowed tricycle in the parking lot of the Batangas ring center on 6 February in the morning and was one of the first people to return to Lemery on the southwest side of the Taalmeer. surrounds the active volcano.

Although the alarm level after the volcano eruption remains at 3 (on a scale of 5) and thick piles of ashes still cover a large part of the city, Alvarez decided that he no longer wanted to wait for the evacuation center.

“We are grateful to our brothers and sisters in Batangas City for serving us for three weeks, but it is time to come home,” Alvarez said.

Over the last three weeks, the Batangas stake center has housed more than 150 evacuees from Lemery and other coastal towns near the Taal Volcano.

But for many of the last evacuees from Lemery, the Batangas Chapel was not their first stopping place. Some members initially took refuge in the Lemery Branch building or other, more local shelters.

Only when they spent a frightened night in their little torch with thick ash falling outside and earthquakes tremors that took place every three or four minutes did they realize that they had to seek shelter and help elsewhere, said President David Arrieta, first presidential counselor from the Lemery Branch.

Evacuees from Lemery City and other areas around Lake Taal continue to seek refuge in the Batangas Philippines stake center on February 6, 2020. Credit: Noel Maglaque, Philippines

The following morning, on Monday, January 13, a large part of the city had already been evacuated. The Latter-day Saints, most of whom had no cars, had almost no food left.

That is when President Balayan, Ronaldo Noche, his friend Batangas, Philippine stake president Jon Reyes, texted for help.

Initially, President Reyes thought that members in Lemery only needed supplies, so he organized members with vehicles to drive food to the restricted areas where rainfall had been the most severe. But while the group still hung thick layers of ash in the air, President Reyes realized that supplies might not be enough.

“I was really worried then,” he said. “I didn’t know the situation was so bad at the time. It’s an image that will stay in my mind forever.”

What was meant as a delivery delivery trip quickly became an organized rescue. President Reyes convened as many drivers and vehicles from his stake as possible to enter the area and bring people out. That was also the moment when he decided to turn his stake center into an evacuation center.

Since then, the stake center has become a kind of home for those staying there, both members and non-members. Elder Quentin L. Cook’s recent visit to the stake was such a moment that it felt like home to many.

Not many good things are evacuating, President Arrieta said, but seeing the friendliness of the people around him is certainly a good part. Such was Elder Cook’s recent visit, he added.

For President Lemery Branch, President Ronald Dudas, Elder Cook’s visit felt “like a special conference for evacuees only.” And during the time he was there, most people could forget their struggles and enjoy the spiritual upliftment that the visit brought.

Taal Volcano continues to spit ash south of Manila, Philippines. Red-hot lava gushed from the Philippine volcano after a sudden burst of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee en masse and close the international airport, offices, and schools of Manila. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

On Sunday, to help the members of the neighborhoods gathering in the chapel, as well as those housed there, President Reyes switched to holding three sacrament meetings in the stake center – two for the neighborhoods that regularly meet there and one for the Lemery Branch – and have canceled the other classes.

For President Reyes, turning the stake center into an evacuation center and opening the doors for people in need was “just something we thought we should do,” he said. And although most people who stay there, like Alvarez, want to return home, they recognize and cherish the blessing.

Even the government officials who visit the stake center to take in and update the official number of people evacuated there have noted how nice it is to be a place and note that it has air conditioning, is kept very clean – despite the large increase in users – and overall it has a more hospitable atmosphere, President Reyes explained. One of the major differences between shelters offered by the church and others is the fact that church shelters are led by the priesthood, he said.

Although Church leaders and members are all too familiar with responding to natural disasters in the Philippines, President Reyes said the response to the language eruption should be different due to the long-lasting high warning and the blockades that have occurred until the last few days, many evacuated people return to their homes – even just to tidy up or collect their animals or possessions.

Although white steam plumes are still visible from the Language and the alarm level remains at 3 for the time being, those who would like to return to their homes are slowly starting to make the ash-covered streets around Taal Lake look less spooky. In addition, most of the six deployments where evacuees are hosted have been cleared in recent weeks – the deployment of Batangas and Rosario is the last to organize evacuees and is expected to be cleared early next week.

Evacuees from the surrounding areas of the Taal volcano return to the shores of the Taal Lake to clean up on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after being restricted for nearly three weeks after volcanic eruptions. Credits: Noel Maglaque, Philippines

“We’ve never had evacuees that long,” President Reyes said, noting that he was constantly worried about supporting 150 people for three weeks. But the members have more than accepted the challenge.

Members from all over the world have constantly donated, said President Arrieta. “We are very grateful. They responded quickly and they are our brothers and sisters.”

Whether volunteering to enter the danger zone to save people or collecting and donating large amounts of clothing, food and other supplies, members are constantly coming to him and asking how they can help, President Reyes said.

“The thing that surprised me the most when I asked members to help was that they were there right away,” he said. “I don’t think anyone else was. I’m grateful to be in the middle of it and see them giving. That kind of ministry can’t be learned.”

In general, there was a large flow of members in the surrounding areas, said Elder Evan A. Schmutz, President of the Seventy General Authority and the Philippines. With members returning to their homes and leaving the evacuation centers behind, local leaders will continue their support by assessing the continuing needs of those most affected.

An evacue from Lemery City reads a copy of the Book of Mormon outside the stake center of Batangas, Philippines on February 6, 2020. Evacuees stay for three weeks in the church building. Credits: Noel Maglaque, Philippines

“Now that the danger is a thing of the past, we are now looking at what we can expect for a number of longer-term needs.”

One of the great things about the Philippines, Elder Schmutz added that because the area and members are so mature in the gospel and the different ways in which the Church works, local leaders are able to assess their needs and with confidence and power of many dedicated members to help them – both in response to and recovery from such events.