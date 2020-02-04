The Russian Orthodox priests are not sure whether the blessing is a good idea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian priests should refrain from blessing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction that can indiscriminately lead to death, as new guidelines are being discussed in the Russian Orthodox Church.

President Vladimir Putin has joined the power of the Orthodox Church in two decades, which has also built closer ties with the Ministry of Defense.

Russian priests have long appeared in images blessing submarines, ballistic missiles, Soyuz spacecraft, and other hardware with blessings.

A priest holds a service on the coast of Karantinnaya Bay during the celebrations for the Orthodox Christian Epiphany in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea. January 19, 2019. REUTERS / Pavel Rebrov

However, some of this will cease if the Church approves a document drawn up by an Orthodox Church Commission.

“The blessing of weapons of war is not reflected in the tradition of the Orthodox Church and does not correspond to the content of the rite,” says the document on the Moscow Patriarchate website.

Blessing or sanctification of weapons that can kill “an indefinite number of people” must be excluded from pastoral practice.

The proposals will be discussed until June 1, and the public should also take part in the debate, the Moscow branch said.

As a striking symbol of close defense church relationships in Russia, the armed forces are building their own extensive cathedral in a military theme park outside Moscow. It will be one of the tallest Orthodox churches in the world.