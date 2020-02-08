“The rumors are not true”

[Photo via Unsplash / Luuk-Wouters]

After rumors about one Megadeth and Lamb of God co-headlining Mayhem Festival started to circulate, organizers of the festival make it clear that that is not what they have planned.

On the Facebook page of the festival it says that they have “something completely different in mind” for this summer.

The festival page posted the following message about the rumors.

“The rumors are incorrect. We love Megadeth & Lamb Of God, but have something completely different in mind later this year. “

The annual tour festival was started in 2008 by Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman And his Taste of Chaos partner John Reese.

After a poor ticket sale, Reese announced the end of the tour on the day after the last stop in 2015 in Dallas, Texas.

At the end of last year, however, the Mayhem Festival Instagram account became active again and gave metal fans the hope that something new was happening.

Yesterday DJ Nick Fury reportedly reported a leak in the line-up, along with a rumored tour date. But now he clarifies that he did not mean the Mayhem festival.

Kevin Lyman has also shared with AltPress that he “does not play any role” in the relaunch of the festival. Reese is not involved either.

So for now we know that Mayhem Festival is planning something that is not related to Lamb Of God and Megadeth. Returning to Fury’s original post, we can soon also expect a full tour announcement regarding Lamb Of God and Megadeth.

What do you think about Mayhem Festival that apparently has no lamb of God and Megadeth together headliner? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

