The royal move of Harry and Meghan to Canada signals generation change: experts | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Queen approved a plan after a family meeting Monday and said there will be a transition period to find out about the future roles of the couple as members of the royal family in which Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the UK .

B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan said he had a light-hearted discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday about the prospect that the royal couple would move to B.C. part-time. “We’re both a little dizzy about it,” he said.

They didn’t discuss the potential costs or security measures needed for the possible move, Horgan said.

Hallsor said that the decision of Harry and Meghan to give up their royal duties could strengthen Canada’s ties with the monarchy.

“The monarchy is an evolving institution and it is changing because it is a human institution,” he said. “It changes from generation to generation. I see this as an opportunity for Canada to strengthen its relationship with the royal family and for the monarchy to become even more relevant in Canada. “

He said that the possibility that Harry and Meghan are planning to live and work in Canada should be seen as a positive opportunity.

“The idea that all members of the royal family should live in the UK, perhaps we no longer need it, and perhaps it is normal in the future for members of the royal family to spread to the Commonwealth,” Hallsor said.

David Spence, president of the Royal Commonwealth Society of Vancouver Island, said that the plans of Harry and Meghan should be greeted as the beginning of a new generation for the monarchy.

“They venture beyond the traditional royal roles that have been established,” said the former minister of the United Church. “It’s a new generation. I think they’re the ones who will offer a 21st century expression of monarchy.”

Spence said their plans are also a new opportunity to fulfill their role as youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.

Prof. Mariel Grant, a modern British historian at the University of Victoria, said that the announcement by Harry and Meghan must have evoked memories of the abdication crisis in 1936 for the queen, who became her father’s king after his brother stepped aside.

“It’s pretty similar to what happened in 1936 when Edward VIII resigned without consulting anyone in the family and actually gave them an accomplished fact,” she said. “I think this must have been very difficult historically for the queen, considering what happened to her own family when she was a little girl.”

She said that Harry and Meghan publicly announced their plans, that the queen should call a family gathering.

“Probably what happened here is very quietly resolved behind the scenes without a public announcement and dropping, essentially, a bomb,” Grant said.

Paul Nursey, Chief Executive Officer of Destination Greater Victoria, said that the possibility that Harry and Meghan are moving to Victoria has generated worldwide media attention for the area, but the city does not want to consider itself a royal hotspot.

“We don’t want to commodify this in any way,” he said. “If they want to move here, it is great that they have made a choice, but that is their private choice.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press