The royal family publishes an adorable photo of Prince George making Christmas pudding

The British royal family released an adorable photo of Buckingham Palace that showed Prince George preparing Christmas pudding.

The photograph, which also included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William, was shared on Instagram on Sunday by the official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"Four generations of the royal family together at Christmas," said part of the caption.

The image was captured as part of the "Together at Christmas" initiative of the Royal British Legion.

"The initiative is designed to provide additional support to the Armed Forces and veterans' communities at annual festive" meetings "through the charity extension network," the publication reads.

"Desserts will become the centers of the 2020 meetings, and will be part of 99 desserts distributed through the charity network in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, which also mark the year 99 of the Royal British Legion" , the publication continued.

