The royal family is animated in an HBO Max Satire series

Prince George is animated together with the rest of the royal family in a new satire series on HBO Max!

HBO Max announced Tuesday that producer Gary Janetti’s satirical Instagram page inspired The Prince, a new animated comedy series about the royal family. His popular Instagram page, with over 900,000 followers, distorts the royal family from the perspective of the brutal 6-year-old Prince George.

HBO Max is by no means reluctant to bring a number of big names to the project. Gary Janetti sings George himself, Orlando Bloom Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

Janetti spoke on behalf of HBO Max about the project: “I am very happy to work at HBO Max and to bring them another series about a family that relentlessly fights for the throne.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of the original content at HBO Max, added: “We are so excited to transfer the world that Gary created on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet. We can’t wait to see what Gary is doing with a larger canvas to paint on than just a 1: 1 square. “

The production of The Prince starts in 2020.

