Neal McDonough in the project Blue Book Season 2 Premiere: The Roswell Incident Part 1. Picture credits: History

The second season of Project Blue Book started with the ever-popular Roswell case, when Captain Quinn (Mike Malarkey) and Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) of General Harding (Neal McDonough) was brought in to assist him in New Mexico.

Harding received anonymous calls from people who claimed to have evidence of government cover-up and threats to expose it.

First, Harding and General Blackstone (Spencer Garrett) closed the Roswell incident in 1947 and armed the city by silencing their citizens and forcing them to say they saw a weather balloon.

Despite what he experienced at the end of season one, Quinn goes on the military line to “stamp” the report and close the case.

However, when Hynek and Quinn review the case, they only see edited reports. Everyone is called to an emergency in the desert – a bunch of tires set on fire with an American flag turned over in the middle.

A box called Harding is retrieved that contains a message specifying Harding as one of the people responsible for covering up Roswell. At 9:00 am, they see evidence of a conspiracy.

It is clear that Quinn that Allen continues to receive information from shady groups when he tells Quinn about secret details of the 1947 crash.

Mike Connors (Matthew MacCaull) was referred to as someone who woke up early July morning and found metals of extraterrestrial origin on his ranch. He called the authorities, the military came to change the story, and he was paid well for changing his tune.

Allen calls his wife Mimi (Laura Mennell) and Quinn calls Susie (Ksenia Solo) to cancel their plans, but confirms that they have become an item since last season’s finale. Susie and Mimi were inseparable in season one, but they have different goals to start season two.

Mimi plays a more active role for the Hyneks when it comes to helping everyone from the farm. She has participated in UFO support groups that have formed strange names under different names to get an idea of ​​what people are talking about without feeling that Big Brother is present.

Interestingly, these groups are aware of the Blue Book project and its reputation for silencing the murmur of conspiracies.

Laura Mennell as Mimi Hynek in Project Blue Book Season 2 Premiere: The Roswell Incident Part 1. Picture credits: History

Another group member informed Evan Blake (Keir O’Donnell) that Evan Blake (Keir O’Donnell) was informed that Betty Carpenter was Mimi Hynek. He visits her at home and confronts her with what she knows.

Evan asks how much she talks to everyone about his work with UFOs. He also warns them that civil UFO groups are enemy of the state and the FBI has infiltrated groups across the country.

Evan hopes that with Mimi’s help, they can communicate about everyone and share information with the government, and hopefully influence Blue Book to expose the government’s lies and truths.

Russian spy Susie was friends with Mimi for information about Blue Book, but she took too much care of Mimi to follow the orders of her abusive dealer. Instead, she killed him and works as a villain and either moved to Quinn for information or as the next destination.

Harding visits Connors to make sure he’s not the one who calls him. When confronted, Connors Harding says that he made a mistake when he sold his silence and regretted lying to the public.

Connors refuses another amount of money from Harding that beats him up. General Valentine (Michael Harney) orders Harding to tighten the city like last time. Harding carries these orders, but he quarantines Roswell.

Mimi learns about Alan from Duncan Booker (Zach McGowan), who witnessed the saucer in the sky in 1947.

They discover a house full of notes and evidence of a second crash site and an artificial saucer under a tarp in the background. Booker and his girlfriend watched the crash and were then silenced by someone who threatened them if they talked.

On the way back from an interview with Booker, Hynek and Quinn are stopped at the Roswell border, where a sniper tries to take them out. Harding finally confesses to the cover-up of Roswell and explains to Hynek and Quinn that it was not a weather balloon.

He tells them that it was a spy balloon that crashed as part of the Mongul project to capture sound waves generated by atomic bomb tests carried out by the Soviet Union.

Mongul was a real government project and it was successful under the concept that a deep sound channel in the oceans also existed in the upper atmosphere. However, this explanation seems far from what the 1947 witnesses claimed.

Quinn and Hynek help catch the shooter who admits he is doing nothing but burn tires in the desert and call Harding. He said he was afraid of what happened when the military closed the city again, like in 47.

At that time he shot what he saw as a strange way of life. Everyone thinks they can close the case until we experience another saucer crash in the middle of the city.

It’s not 9 a.m., but whoever’s behind the phone calls believes it’s worth speeding up the process of haunting Harding, and we’ll be left with the hatch opening scene.

Aidan Gillen and Mike Malarkey as Dr. J. Allen Hynek and Captain Quinn in Project Blue Book Season 2 Premiere. Photo credit: history

This is a solid return to the series. It’s nice to come back to Project Blue Book’s rapid storytelling and beautiful production design. Aside from the case-specific details that continue to impress everyone, I want to look at larger arches in the game.

I wish Quinn was more skeptical than Hynek, especially after his dogfight with strange lights. Perhaps this season is about destroying Quinn’s foundation and trust in his superiors, and getting him on the path to finding his own opinion about what he sees and how he is affected by the government’s lies.

It will be interesting to see if Susie is a super spy who can effectively spy on an Air Force captain, but if Quinn detects her at some point, what will he do?

Harding begins to look away, to cover up, to break under the constant pressure. General Valentine twists him and lets him do all the dirty work, but one wonders what he’s doing at the top of the food chain.

I doubt we’ll ever see Harding on the side if we put ourselves in the public eye and panic. Nevertheless, I am curious whether we will see that he is a little disenfranchised and keeps forcing others, especially the public, to lie.

I am delighted and encouraged by the direction the authors have taken Mimi this season. The fact that she is a housewife at the moment limits her role, but I like that she gets out and helps everyone on foot instead of just waiting for him to come home every night.

I want the Hyneks to work together as a team and find everyone a trustworthy partner in Mimi and what they can bring with them. Hopefully we can continue to see a modern view of married couples that contradicted the trends of their time.

But it’s nice to see that this story spans two parts because Roswell could easily record half a season.

The episode 202: “The Roswell Incident Part 2” tells you who is behind the last Roswell crash in the city the next Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / PT.