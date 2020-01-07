The rooms you want for your winter vacation

Loading...

Ski clothing is what we’re talking about right now. Let yourself be enthused by your winter holidays with our selection of the best rooms to hit the slopes in …

Have you just booked a ski holiday? Then the search for the best ski clothing for women is launched. While compiling a cool ski wardrobe is one of the biggest benefits of a ski vacation, finding the coolest pieces can be difficult. So we’ve put together an edition of the best women’s ski wear for slopes and après ski hot chocolates. That’s it, from glasses to boots, sweaters and ski jackets.

Even if snow sports are not your thing, who can honestly say that they do not like jacuzzis, mountain villages and the prospect of an après-ski “mulled wine”? All of this can be done in style. Whether you want distinctive block colors for the slopes or chic neutral pieces for the chalet at the top of the mountain, there is something for all tastes and budgets.

From dungarees in bright and trendy but functional colors to chic thermal layering pieces, comfortable sweaters and ultra-warm boots, we have sorted your snow vacation. Trendy shades are a great way to inject a touch of freshness into your current ski gear, and this season’s must-have purchases are available in striking prints and bold shimmering lenses.

Ski jackets

There are so many, for all budgets. Topshop’s street stores at H&M have released ski clothing lines, which means affordable sportswear, but it should be noted that they may not offer the same technology as some of the more expensive specialty brands.

Buy Now: ASOS 4505 Color Block Quilted Ski Jacket For € 95 At ASOS

Ski suits

There is literally a style for everyone, even if we love the retro costumes of Cordove and Goldbergh, which could just as easily come out of a Bond movie. For something even more, follow the path of the designer. Believe it or not, Gucci, Fendi and even Victoria Beckham all have a line of ski wear.

Buy now: CORDOVA Cordova striped ski suit for £ 990 at NET-A-PORTER

Skiing boots

If you are a regular skier, it is definitely worth investing in a pair of ski boots, even if you only go there once a year. Why? Because a pair of custom-made boots will actually reduce the risk of injury and improve your performance (not to mention the verruca aspect of rentals).

We really value the Snow + Rock boot fitting service, which is actually available all year round. It starts with an analysis of the feet and a customization of the shoe, and a few questions about your ski level (if you are a regular, opt for black runs, off-piste, etc.). Then, you determine your budget, and after a few tests to see if the boot fits, make a personalized footbed to mold the contours of your feet perfectly.

Buy now: WOMEN Atomic HAWX ULTRA 95 S W SKI BOOT for £ 320 at SNOW + ROCK

Apres ski clothing

There’s nothing like a comfortable Fairisle sweater, a shearling sheepskin jacket, or a knitted jogger to really make you feel stylish off the piste. And who doesn’t love a retro Moon Boot?

Buy now: BELLA FREUDFuturistic metallic striped merino wool jumpsuit for £ 695 from NET-A-PORTER

Click through and shop our selection of the best essentials in women’s ski wear, from ski goggles and gloves to jackets and ski suits.