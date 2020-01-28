The rollout of the Galaxy S9 Android 10 starts in the US, Germany

After a few tips, an updated route map and an extensive beta program, the Android 10 update is now being rolled out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 with Germany and the first on the Verizon Xfinity network in the US.

The update brings with it the stable One UI 2.0 update that we have closely examined in recent weeks on the Galaxy Note 10+. Given that a very recent roadmap to a release in February in the Netherlands has suggested, Android 10 feels like a gift a few days earlier.

Confirmation comes from Reddit, with posters in the US and Germany that share information about the Android 10 upgrades they have received on their Galaxy S9 and S9 + devices. This is especially great news for people in the US, as we often see Exynos hardware getting updates for Snapdragon models. It is also a big hint that we are seeing the ‘big four’ American airlines rolling out their own localized update versions.

Because it is a full OS upgrade, this is a major update of around 2 GB and brings with it the firmware version G9600USQU7DTA5 and even includes the January 2020 security patch. It’s a bit smaller for those in Germany with around 1, 8 GB, but it also comes with the January patch.

Samsung really did an excellent job of getting all the major Samsung Galaxy flagships around Android 10 this time. Although we probably won’t see the Galaxy Note 8 and S8 getting the upgrade, those with the S9, Note 9, S10 and Note 10 can now enjoy all the benefits of OneUI 2.0 – with all updates released within weeks of each other.

If you have the Samsung Galaxy S9 and have seen the Android 10 update on your device, let us know in the comments below. We expect a broader rollout in the coming days and weeks as more OS localizations are made.

More about Samsung:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAyzVuO_v1s [/ embed]