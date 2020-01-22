[Photos by: Halestorm / Jimmy Fontaine, Papa Roach / Darren Craig]

Rocklahoma has just announced its 2020 programming and it is stacked. The three-day festival takes place on the grounds of the Pryor Creek music festival in Pryor Creek, Oklahoma. Described as “the biggest celebration of the American Memorial Day weekend,” Rocklahoma is slated to take place from Friday May 22-24.

The groups announced will certainly appeal to all types of rock fans. Headliners include Five finger punch, Noose and Staind, Other notable acts are Still in white, the pretty Reckless, Papa Roach, Halestorm and I prevail.

Read more: YUNGBLUD announces North American tour of underrated youth

Rocklahoma 2020 will continue its spring rock show for its 14th year in May. With three stages on which new and classic numbers occur, on-site camping equipment and unrivaled VIP packages, Rocklahoma respects its motto “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock”.

Speaking on Rocklahoma 2020, producer Mike DuCharme spoke about what fans can expect this year.

“The Rocklahoma festival IS pride, culture and community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit, ”says DuCharme. “We share their same enthusiasm and vision and we have worked hard to make sure there is something for everyone.”

“We are delighted that Slipknot will make its first appearance at the festival, surrounded by several returning fans, including Five Finger Death Punch, Staind and Papa Roach, as well as a few who helped build the history of the event like Anthrax , Halestorm and warrant. Fans can look forward to further improvements to the site and experience in 2020. Prepare to thrill as this year promises to be another weekend celebration!

Rocklahoma announced the groups on social media and their website today. Check out the post below.

Find out more: The used opener Dragged Under on the music to which fans respond

A full list of groups is below. The list is subject to change and others are expected to be announced.

Align:

Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I prevail, Alter Bridge, The pretty reckless, motionless in white, Number of bodies, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Badflower, The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad wolves, Dirty honey, All that remains, Jinjer, Mandate, Brass against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 and the creatures, butcher babies, From the ashes to the news, Stack of dinosaurs, Diamante, Goodbye june, BulletBoys, Liliac, Color of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Hericane Alice, Travis Bond, Fist Of Rage, Outlaw Devils, 90 lb Key, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumors, Likeness chaotic

Passes are on sale at preferred rates on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. EST here. Tickets go to Phase 2 price on January 31st, so save some money and hang them while you can.

Are you excited about Rocklahoma 2020? Who are you most happy to see? Make it sound below!

See more: 16 memorable group photos

Fall out Boy