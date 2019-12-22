The Rock showed love for George Kittle

Loading...

In the past two years, George Kittle has become one of the best and most productive tight ends in football with Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

At 6 & # 39; 4,250 pounds, he's the prototype of the day, a massive man with incredible speed and great hands, who is a defense nightmare no matter who he tries to cover him with. Kittle missed some time this season with knee and ankle injuries, but is back in the lineup of the Niners and was instrumental in the stretch run push for a top seed in the NFC.

On Saturday night against the division's rivals in the Rams, Kittle scored five goals for 79 yards and a touchdown in the 34:31 win. After the game, he made an impression of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, from whom he was struck a little friendship with via Twitter. The Rock saw Kittle's video and showed some love on Twitter to the man he called "The People's Tight End".

It's not the first time The Rock has called Kittle on Twitter because he nicknamed him after the 4-0 start from San Francisco in October.

For Kittle it must be very special to have a childhood idol like The Rock so firmly in his corner, and as long as he continues to produce and continue to win the Niners, The People & # 39; s Champ and The People & # 39; s Tight End continue their social media presence.