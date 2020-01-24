The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts the teachers' conference in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Teachers from across Harrison County gathered in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to discuss ways to improve teaching techniques.

Mary Ellen Ledbetter spoke to teachers about different ways they can help students expand their thinking process and improve their writing skills.

English and reading are used in every subject of the school and everyone learns in different ways and at different speeds. Ledbetter emphasized the importance of teaching young children the tactics and methods to write essays so that they stay with them throughout their studies.

Vicky Elam, an English teacher at Evolution High School, explained that her favorite part was collecting ideas from all the other teachers in the county with whom she doesn’t work on a daily basis.

“It is really good teaching and we have always been looking for ways to improve as the students change,” said Elam. “We have new students in every school season and we want to address them as best we can.”

One of the things that stressed her the most was encouraging students to correctly complete a skill with a smiley face or gold marker. To ensure that they clearly understand the difference between correct and incorrect essay letters, they will stick to it in the long run.