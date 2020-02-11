The roads flooded, rivers rise over the deep south

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Roads flooded and rivers rose across the deep south on Tuesday after a day of heavy rain that once again filled a Mississippi lake where a dam was likely to fail earlier.

The National Weather Service said that after rain showers, minor to moderate flooding were expected from central Mississippi to northern Georgia. The Tennessee River was predicted on Sunday about 7 feet (2.1 meters) above the flood level in Perryville, Tennessee.

Multiple roads were covered with water or washed away due to rainfall that exceeded 5 inches (7.6 centimeters) in downtown Alabama locations, and forecasters said the totals could reach 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) at nightfall. .

Schools are open or closed late in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana due to flooding.

In eastern Mississippi, officials in Starkville said the water at Oktibbeha County Lake had reached another critical level just a few weeks after heavy rainfall caused a mudslide that threatened the earth dam.

Pumps had been used since mid-January to lower the lake level by about 8 feet (2.4 meters), Starkville Daily News reported, but the water rose again due to storms.

“I’m worried about the amount of rainfall we expect to receive this week, we may be able to exceed the level we were in January,” said a statement from Kristen Campanella, emergency management director in Oktibbeha County.

Isolated tornadoes and winds of more than 60 mph (96.56 km / h) are possible in some parts of the south after falling Wednesday to Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

