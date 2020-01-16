How often do you wash your sheets? What about your gym clothes? The socks you wear every week? Your underwear? Now what would happen if the tissue of all of these was infused with a natural mineral that made them all less infested with bacteria after a day of use?

Brands have been adding silver thread to their fabrics for some time now, based on their antimicrobial properties, so why isn’t silver the gold standard? For all intents and purposes, silver seems to be the backbone of creating a durable fabric that also promotes cleanliness, but what does that mean for the way it is made? And what does it really do for (and for) the person who uses it?

Brands use silver in their tissues to keep bacteria away from the parts of our body that tend to collect them. These textiles are made by infusing fibers with natural silver, claiming to add a layer of antimicrobial properties.

Science supports this claim. “(The money) would likely kill some bacteria on the surface of the leaves,” said James Ranville, professor of chemistry at the Colorado School of Mines. Ranville explained that a “small piece” of silver would dissolve into a silver ion, which can disrupt the function of growing bacterial cells. “There is enough evidence to show that it kills bacteria,” he added.

And this proof is what allows brands like the anti-acne pillowcase from Beacon Linens, the Silverscent fabric from Lululemon, the Polygiene Odor Control line from Patagonia or the SilverTech line from Rhone, to capitalize on the infusion of money as innovation for their already best selling products. The “anti-stink” demand for money is a major selling point for sportswear and linen brands, as it is a problem that each of their customers will end up suffering from.

Beacon Linens Safe Haven Anti-Acne Pillowcase

While silver can be a problem if ingested in large quantities, Ranville told the Daily Beast that the health risk to humans from silver-impregnated tissue is negligible. “Most studies suggest that the risks to human health are low,” he said. However, he noted that no study had examined the risks of long-term exposure.

And while silver-laden fabrics may not be harmful to humans, traces of silver dislodged by washing them could leak into the water supply in a harmful way, added Ranville. But he noted that these concerns are largely speculative at the moment – so the average consumer shouldn’t lose much sleep. So even if the attractiveness of the fabric is less build up of bacteria and no bad smell, you should still clean your sheets and leggings at regular intervals.

There is still a lot to learn about what money can do for a consumer (and whether the price and marketing is up to the product), but we know there is evidence that it helps keep a little bacteria at a distance. It’s not the answer to an acne-free face or fragrance-free sports socks, but more and more innovation is being done to help consumers discover products in a healthier way, and that’s always a good thing.

There are two sides of the coin in silver fabric, but as long as brands use science-based claims in their products, there will always be more to learn about the content of these claims. If you want to find out for yourself how silver-infused fabrics work in your daily life, Lululemon’s Silverscent fabric, Patagonia’s polygon odor control line and Rhone’s SilverTech fabric are all great points of departure.

