"The Rise Of Skywalker" reveals Lando Calrissian's phrase

The Rise of Skywalker isn't the longest Star Wars movie – it's about ten minutes shorter than The Last Jedi – but six minutes shorter than Goodfellas, it's fairly long. It could have taken longer, and it probably was at some point. For one, a new book suggests that Billy Dee Williams & # 39; Lando Calirssian has at least a little more to offer, which could explain a last line that some found strange.

This comes from Entertainment Weekly, who report that Lando could be related to Naomi Ackies Jannah, the resistance fighter who teamed up with John Boyegas Finn in the second half of the film, according to the new book The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary. In the end she meets Lando who asks where she comes from. When she replies that she doesn't know, he says to her, "Let's find out …"

Was Lando, played by an 82-year-old actor, a full 55 years younger than him? Maybe not. According to the book, Lando has more backstory than it did in the final cut. "When there was peace, (Lando) tried to start a family, but the tragedy struck and his little daughter disappeared," the book reveals. "It was only later that it became clear who the culprits were behind the kidnapping: the First Order, which built up its armed forces, but also targeted the old Alliance leadership."

Jannah shows up at some point because she was kidnapped by the First Order as a child. So she is Lando's daughter? Or even granddaughter? Who knows! Maybe we'll all learn more when Skywalker views the home video either in a longer cut or in an edition with many deleted scenes. Plus, more Billy Dee Williams is never a bad thing.

