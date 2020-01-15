The Rise of Skywalker 'is now a $ 1 billion film

It’s always a matter of timing, not timing, when Star Wars films open a billion dollar box office and the “when” for “The Rise of Skywalker” is right now.

Total box office numbers on Tuesday have increased global ticket sales for the last Star Wars to $ 1.001 billion, Disney confirms. Starting with the release of the film on December 20th, it took 28 days for Skywalker to reach that milestone.

That’s a longer climb to $ 1 billion than in the previous two films in this new Star Wars trilogy. The Force Awakens, released on December 16, 2015, reached $ 1 billion in 12 days. The last Jedi released on December 13th, 2017 reached $ 1 billion in 19 days.

The box office has split fairly evenly between domestic and foreign sales. In the United States, The Rise of Skywalker’s till is currently $ 481.3 million. The other $ 519.7 million are from other countries, with the pack led by the UK ($ 72 million), Germany ($ 61.7 million) and Japan ($ 56.4 million).

You might be tempted to consider the slower rise to $ 1 billion as a negative for the Star Wars franchise, but don’t forget the basic fact here: The Rise of Skywalker is now a billion dollar film. This is a huge success in every way imaginable.

It also closes the big year for Disney, when the studio gets its seventh billion dollar release in 2019 with the new Star Wars. You can probably find out the others, but they are: Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Frozen II, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin. Although technically not a Disney film, the Sony co-production Spider-Man: Far From Home, the fourth-highest film from 2019, also belongs to the same group.

Disney is fine.

