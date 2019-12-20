"The Rise Of Skywalker" combines with "The Mandalorian" and Baby Yoda

Loading...

(ATTENTION: Major spoilers of The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian.)

The Rise of Skywalker is the first Star Wars film to be shown in cinemas since The Mandalorian premiered. A Disney + subscription is not required to enjoy (or not enjoy) the movie, but adds a helpful context. This is the new normal case at Disney. To get used to something.

While visiting Passanna to get a Sith artifact, Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, BB-8 and C-3PO sink into an underground tunnel where they encounter a kind of worm / snake creature that shoots straight out Beetlejuice is coming. (You have to forgive the lack of an actual name, but if it's not Babu Frik, my new mentor, there isn't a lot of information yet.) At first, the crew thinks the alien will eat them up as Star Wars. Worms / serpents do usually, but it actually has pain from an injury. Rey sees the wound, puts her hand on it, and uses her power healing powers to heal the underground. Sounds familiar?

Disney +

It's the same process that helped Greef Karga recover from a winged attack in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, courtesy of Babu Frik's best competitor, Baby Yoda. Force Healing, a process that helps the body recover quickly from injuries, has long been in the expanded Star Wars universe, "Legends," but The Mandalorian was his canon debut, followed by The Rise of Skywalker a day later. (There has been some debate about whether Obi-Wan used the Force to heal Luke in a new hope after being attacked by the Tusken Raiders, but that's a head canon in retrospect.) From Wookieepedia:

Initial levels required meditation, but greater fitness usually allowed faster regeneration without the need for meditation. Higher levels of performance were also able to heal far more severe injuries, heal even greater flesh and bone damage, and even internal damage such as heart and lung damage; even until the functions of lost organs are maintained.

Rey's power healing powers were also applied to Kylo Ren / Ben Solo later in the film after he was stabbed into the gut by their lightsaber (which is complicated with these two) and again when Ben essentially transferred his life essence to Rey electrical enema with palpatine and sacrifice yourself (as I said, complicated). This is a huge concept to be featured in the ninth and final film of the Skywalker saga – just as it took five films before George Lucas released R2-D2 – but it opens up exciting opportunities in The Mandalorian, where Baby Yoda saves may mando from future mudhorn attacks. It is also potentially harmful, as Rey notes (and Ben proved) that forced healing costs the healer part of his life – protect Baby Yoda at all costs.

More information about The Rise of Skywalker can be found here.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) tv (t) baby yoda (t) rey (t) star wars (t) the mandalorian (t) the rise of skywalker