The Rise of Mouth Tech: Oral-B, AI Toothbrushes, Burst Oral Care

Burst is a DTC company – that is directly for the consumer, similar to how makeup company Glossier and luggage company Away shun traditional retail channels and sell their stuff through their own websites. Burst is also a subscription company. If you buy the $ 70 Burst Sonic toothbrush, which features charcoal-soaked hair, a built-in timer, and 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, you’ll automatically be enrolled in a recurring delivery of $ 6 replacement brush heads every 90 days. (The company says you can unsubscribe from the subscription program at any time.)

And then there’s a Burst Ambassador program that pays people who promote the products. Stewart says that about $ 0.25 of every dollar in sales goes to a profit sharing pool. The company claims about 25,000 ambassadors in the US, all dentists or dental hygienists. Almost 10,000 of them are part of a Facebook group for everything that has to do with Burst ambassador. I asked for access, but was not accepted at the time of publication. Most of the public posts about Burst that I found online – on Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and on ADentalTip.com – offered the Sonic toothbrush of $ 70 for a $ 30 discount.

Stewart says the company uses a “proprietary algorithm” to determine how much these people get paid. There are several things ambassadors can do to promote Burst, either on social media or through “IRL” recommendations, all of which reach a profit sharing percentage. She calls it a kind of “direct reference 2.0”.

You wouldn’t be wrong to think that this sounds a bit like a multilevel marketing company, the kind that pays commissions to people who buy and distribute products on behalf of the company. These can quickly evolve into pyramid schemes defined by the US Federal Trade Commission as companies that promise consumers or investors “big profits that are primarily based on recruiting others to participate in their program” and insist on “stock loading”, recruits have to buy more products in advance than they could ever possibly sell.

Whether or not the Burst ambassadors are encouraged to purchase inventory is a matter of who you ask. Initially, a dental office buys one Burst toothbrush at a reduced price of $ 20, and then the dental practice receives a refund for that $ 20 at the successful first sale of a Burst toothbrush. One spokeswoman tells me there is no inventory or product is that ambassadors should buy for retail purposes, while another spokeswoman said, “Ambassadors never buy bulk inventory – all sales take place through their promotional code online on our website.” However, a Burst webpage for the company’s Office sales and gift program says that dental practices can receive discounts on brushes and oral care products when purchased in bulk.

Stewart and Khayat say that Burst is not a multi-level marketing company, that they have borrowed things they liked from direct sales companies and implemented some of those tactics. (“WE ARE NOT MLM,” their website says in capital letters.) Larry Cheng, a partner at Volition Capital and an investor in Burst, also insists that it is not a multi-level marketing model. “The dental practices don’t really make inventory. It’s probably closer to an affiliated model. You don’t get paid for recruits and their sales,” he says. “It’s more gamified.”

The latest oral care product from Burst, the product that the company sent to me, is floss. This is not just a floss. It is an expanding, charcoal-coated, mint and eucalyptus flavor, antimicrobial floss. Just like the toothbrush, it is on a subscription basis. It is also supposedly environmentally friendly. You pay $ 13 in advance for the floss and dispenser and then receive a new bottle filling spool for $ 7 every 90 days. The idea is that you use the plastic dispenser again. Floss has never been so involved.

